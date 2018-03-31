Google April Fools Joke: Find Waldo in Google Maps

In celebration of April Fools Google has released a limited-time feature in Google Maps which will be available for the next week.

Waldo of “Where’s Waldo” fame can now be found in Google Maps. Just open the Google Maps app and you’ll see Waldo waving at you from the side of the screen. Tap on him to start the game.

The game will take you through a series of different locations, advancing from one to the other after Waldo has been found.

Here’s a screenshot I took of the first level (hint: Waldo is near the middle).

Extra points and badges can be earned by finding Waldo’s friends, who are also dressed like Waldo, and his dog.

You can end the game at any time and return to your current location in Google Maps. Could be a fun little way to pass time if you’re traveling to visit friends or family this week.