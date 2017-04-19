Google Approved Over 50% of User Submitted Spam Requests in 2016

Google has released its Webspam Report for 2016, which provides insight into the top webspam trends the company noticed over the previous year — as well as what Google is doing to fight it.

Here is a recap of some of the key data points from Google’s report, which is broken down into three sections.

Top Webspam Trends in 2016

Website security: There was a 32% increase compared to 2015.

Beyond webspam: “We saw a lot of webmasters affected by social engineering, unwanted software, and unwanted ad injectors”

Mobile webspam: Due to the increase in mobile browsing, there was a rise in spam targeting mobile users. The spam is usually unwanted redirects.

How Google Fought Spam

Made multiple algorithm improvements, included making Penguin part of the core algorithm.

Manually sent 9 million messages to webmasters to notify them of webspam issues on their sites.

Started sending more security notifications via Google Analytics.

Took manual action on over 10,000 sites that had structured data markup which did not meet Google’s quality guidelines.

How Google Worked With The Community