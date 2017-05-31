ADVERTISEMENT
Google AdWords’ Smart Bidding Sets the Ideal Bid for Each Auction

Matt Southern
In an effort to help AdWords users get the most out of their advertising budget, Google is introducing Maximize Conversions.

The new technology utilizes smart bidding to automatically set the right bid for each auction, so you can get the maximum amount of conversions that your daily budget allows for.

“For example, if you’re a clothing retailer trying to quickly sell last season’s styles, Maximize Conversions will help you get you the most number of sales from your existing budget by factoring signals like remarketing lists, time of day, browser and operating system into bids.”

With the help of Google’s machine learning technology, Smart Bidding can optimize for conversions across every ad auction.

Setting up Maximize Conversions is as easy as going to your campaign’s page, clicking “Change bid strategy”, and then selecting “Maximize Conversions.”

