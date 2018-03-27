Google AdWords Releases New Keyword Planner Tool

Google has rolled out a rebuilt version of Keyword Planner, which is available now in the new AdWords experience.

Keyword Planner has been simplified, but at the same time offers new features to help advertisers glean more data from their search campaigns.

New features include the ability to add keywords in bulk and get an overview of forecasts in one place. Perhaps the biggest upgrades to Keyword Planner are the aesthetic changes, which are in line with the look and feel of the new AdWords experience.

You can see the new design, including the new forecasts section, in the example below:

In this example you can see how data has been condensed in the new forecasts section. It now includes an estimate of how keywords in the plan will impact performance, including a max CPC.

In addition, device and location breakdown are now readily available without having to click through to different menu tabs.

This new version of Keyword Planner first started becoming available to a limited number of users last month. It is now available for anyone with access to the new AdWords experience.