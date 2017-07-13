ADVERTISEMENT
News·Paid Search
|

Google AdWords Now Supports Remarketing to YouTube Viewers

  • 151
    SHARES
  • 78
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google AdWords Now Supports Remarketing to YouTube Viewers

Google AdWords has rolled out the ability to remarket search ads to those who have watched a business’s YouTube videos.

YouTube already allows advertisers to remarket YouTube ads to people who have previously interacted with their channel.

Now, that same list of people can be used with remarketing lists for search ads.

This can be accomplished by logging into your AdWords accounts and navigating to Shared library > Audiences > New video remarketing list.

You will then see the following options that are listed in the screenshot below.

Creating a video remarking list can be an effective way to move potential customers down the sales funnel.

For example, if a customer has watched a video about one of your products, you can then show them a Google Search ad when they search for your category of products.

Google notes that YouTube reaches more 18+ users than any TV network – which means there’s significant potential to reach customers who have the most buying power.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. His passion for helping people in ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement