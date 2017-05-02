Google AdWords Introduces Remarketing Lists for Search Ads

Google has announced Similar Audiences are rolling out for Search and Shopping campaigns in AdWords.

Similar audiences gives advertisers the ability to target customers based on whether or not they’ve searched for the same things as previous site visitors.

”Imagine you’re marketing a hotel in Hawaii using RLSA, and you want to connect with summer travelers. The people in your “Recent Converters” list might be searching for things like ‘flights to Maui,’ ‘scuba classes,’ and ‘flip-flop sandals.’ Powered by Google’s machine learning, similar audiences uses these search trends to help you find people who are looking for the same things as your existing customers, even if they’re not on your remarketing lists.”

Remarketing lists for search ads (RLSA) featuring similar audiences are then created and automatically updated. Remarketing lists are eligible for expansion through similar audiences when certain requirements are met. These include having at least 1000 cookies, and enough recent visitors with similar search histories.

Customer Match for Shopping Campaigns

In addition to announcing Similar Audiences for Search and Shopping, Google also announced Customer Match is now available for Shopping campaigns globally. Customer Match allows advertisers to use email lists to target Shopping campaigns to high-value customers.

“Let’s say that you manage marketing for an online apparel retailer, and you’re interested in connecting with your rewards members. To make it easy for you to reach these customers when they’re shopping, you can now use your “Rewards Members” customer email list to show them relevant Shopping ads featuring your latest spring styles.”

For more information, see Google’s support pages for similar audiences, and customer match.