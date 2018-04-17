Google AdWords Introduces New Video Format to Reach More People

Google AdWords has introduced a new video format which is said to extend the reach of video campaigns beyond YouTube.

The new format, called outstream video ads, is built exclusively for mobile and will be displayed in mobile browsers and apps.

”Outstream ads drive incremental, cost-efficient and viewable reach beyond YouTube. Ads show on Google video partners, which are high-quality publisher websites and mobile apps where you can show video ads, including TrueView in-stream and Bumper ads.”

Outstream video ads will play on a user’s screen automatically when they come into video. However, they will play with the sound off. Users can turn sound on by tapping the ad, and can also restart the video from the beginning if they wish.

Advertisers will be charged for outstream video ads based on viewable CPM, which means they will only pay for impressions when the ad has been on screen and viewable.

In other words, if the ad appears toward the bottom of the screen and the user doesn’t scroll down that far, then the advertiser will not be charged for an impression.

Google AdWords advertisers can add outstream video ads to their campaigns starting today.