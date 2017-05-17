Google AdWords is Improving Quality Score Reporting With New Data Columns

Google AdWords is improving Quality Score reporting by adding three new optional columns to the Keywords status tab, as well as allowing advertisers to view their Quality Score history.

New Status Columns

Google is expanding the three column keyword report with new status columns for easier access to more data. The new columns include “Exp. CTR,” “Ad Relevance” and “Landing Page Exper.” They are completely optional to add, so if you find the data helpful go ahead and add either of the new columns to your keyword report.

Historical Data

Google is introducing the ability to view historical Quality Score data so you can see how your score has changed over a period of time. This data will be available via four new columns: “Qual. Score (hist.),” “Landing page exper. (hist.),” “Ad relevance (hist.)” and “Exp. CTR (hist.).”

If you select a custom date range, the data will reflect the last known score at the end of the selected date range. If you view Quality Score data for one specific date, the data will reflect what the score was at the end of the day. Google notes historical Quality Score data will not be available for dates later than January 22, 2016.

Both of these updates are live as of today.