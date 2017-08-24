Advertisement
Google AdWords Highlights Popular Search Terms Used to Find Your Website

Matt Southern
Google AdWords has introduced a new ‘Searches’ card which highlights popular words and phrases that are used to find your business.

As the announcement states, keeping your finger on the pulse of the Searches card can help you refine your keywords for better performance.

Knowing which keywords a majority of searchers are using to find you website can help you both add valuable new keywords, and create lists of negative keywords you discover to be irrelevant.

AdWords’ new Searches card can be found in the Overview page, and will look something like this:

Google notes this card is only available in the new AdWords experience, which is not yet available in all countries.

It’s possible some users have had access to the Searches card already, but this is the first time Google has made a public announcement about it.

