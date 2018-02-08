Google AdWords Express Now Has Push Notifications for Missed Calls

An update to Google AdWords Express will help ensure advertisers never miss another customer call thanks to push notifications.

According to Google, one in every five phone calls received from an AdWords Express ad goes unanswered. Now, if a call is missed, the AdWords Express app will send a notification inviting the advertiser to call the customer back.

The AdWords Express app is required to receive notifications about missed calls. With the app installed, notifications can be enabled by going into settings and opting-into account updates.

Along with this update Google has also added another feature to AdWords Express that is designed to improve the relevancy of customer calls.

Now, at the end of each call received though AdWords Express, advertisers will be asked to give feedback on the call’s relevance.

Feedback received will be used to better target ads to the right customers. These features are now available in the latest version of AdWords Express for iOS and Android.