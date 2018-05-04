Google AdWords Editor Version 12.3 Now Available: Here’s What’s New

Google’s latest version of AdWords Editor, version 12.3, is now available. Here is an overview of the new features that have been added.

Search terms report : View and download reports about search terms. Add keywords and negative keywords from the search terms report.

: View and download reports about search terms. Add keywords and negative keywords from the search terms report. Filter functions : Use queries that combine filters in new ways to find highly specific items in an AdWords account.

: Use queries that combine filters in new ways to find highly specific items in an AdWords account. Edit CSV imports : Advertisers can specify 2 separate columns for each field when editing a CSV imports. One column holds the original value and is used for lookup, while the other holds the new value, to be applied as an edit.

: Advertisers can specify 2 separate columns for each field when editing a CSV imports. One column holds the original value and is used for lookup, while the other holds the new value, to be applied as an edit. Account-level extension associations : Attach ad extensions at the account level, in addition to campaign and ad group levels.

: Attach ad extensions at the account level, in addition to campaign and ad group levels. Custom intent audiences : Reach people that intend to make a purchase.

: Reach people that intend to make a purchase. Support for TrueView for action campaigns : Edit video campaigns created with the “Drive conversions” subtype, including calls-to-action and headlines.

: Edit video campaigns created with the “Drive conversions” subtype, including calls-to-action and headlines. Shopping inventory filters : Edit inventory filters for Shopping campaigns.

: Edit inventory filters for Shopping campaigns. Freezable columns : In some views, such as for table data, certain columns can be frozen on the left-hand side for easy horizontal scrolling.

: In some views, such as for table data, certain columns can be frozen on the left-hand side for easy horizontal scrolling. Faster policy reviews when uploading ads : An improved policy check speeds up the time to upload text ads.

: An improved policy check speeds up the time to upload text ads. Responsive search ads: A beta release of responsive search ads is now available in AdWords Editor.