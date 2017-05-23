Google AdWords Begins Using Machine Learning to Understand Purchase Intent

Google AdWords announced a number of machine learning innovations it will be rolling out, one of the most notable of which is in-market audiences for search ads.

In-market audiences will allow businesses to expand their reach amongst those who have already searched within their category of products and services.

Google explains how in-market audiences uses the power of machine learning:

“It analyzes trillions of search queries and activity across millions of websites to help figure out when people are close to buying and surface ads that will be more relevant and interesting to them.”

Google Attribution

Another machine learning innovation that was recently announced is Google Attribution. It brings together data from AdWords, Analytics, and DoubleClick to give businesses a better look into whether or not their marketing is working.

Google Attribution will measure data at all stages of the customer journey — from the first touch point to the last click before a purchase. It will then use data-driven attribution, powered by machine learning, to determine how much credit to assign to each stage.

Currently, Google Attribution is only available in beta to a limited number of advertisers. The company says it will be rolled out to more advertisers in the coming months.

Store Sales Measurement

Lastly, Google announced store sales measurement at the device and campaign levels will be coming to AdWords. This will allow businesses to measure in-store revenue earned from online ads.

That means businesses will soon be able to use AdWords to track both store visits that were generated from online ads, and how much revenue was earned from those visits.