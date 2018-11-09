Google Ads Recommends the Best Campaign Types for Specific Business Goals

Google Ads has created a new workflow that informs advertisers of the ideal campaign types for specific business goals.

After opening the workflow, advertisers can select their goal and Google Ads will display the matching campaign types.

Simply click on campaign type to begin creating it. It’s as easy as that.

Here is a complete list of advertising goals and corresponding campaign types included in the workflow.

Goal: Sales Campaign types: Search, Display, Shopping

Sales Goal: Leads Campaign types: Search, Display, Shopping, Video

Leads Goal: Website traffic Campaign types: Search, Display, Shopping, Video

Website traffic Goal: Product and brand consideration Campaign types: Display, video

Product and brand consideration Goal: Brand awareness and reach Campaign types: Display, Video

Brand awareness and reach Goal: App promotion: Campaign type: Universal App

App promotion:

Google Ads will also surface other relevant suggestions based on advertising goals, when applicable.

Other suggestions may include campaign subtypes, ad formats, ad extensions, and bidding focus.