Google Ads Introduces ‘Target Impression Share,’ a new Smart Bidding Strategy

Google Ads has rolled out a new smart bidding strategy called Target Impression Share, which automatically sets bids according to where the ad will show up.

Using Target Impression Share, advertisers can set bids with the goal of having their ad displayed in the following positions:

The absolute top of the page

Anywhere in the top section of the page

Anywhere on the Google search results page

Target Impression Share can also be used to show an ad in a certain percentage of eligible ad auctions.

For example, an advertiser may want their ad to show 100% of the time when their business is searched for.

To accomplish this goal, advertisers can set the Target Impression Share to 100% and the system will then try to show their ad on 100% of auctions in that campaign.

Google says another way Target Impression Share can be used it to help advertisers ensure their ad shows up more often for local searches.

Target Impression Share is available either as a standard strategy in a single campaign or as a portfolio strategy across multiple campaigns.

When utilizing Target Impression Share, Google advises not to set the max CPC bid limit too low. Otherwise, it may restrict the bids and prevent the campaign from reaching its goal.