Google Ads Introduces New Campaign Type for Hotels

Google Ads has introduced a new campaign type designed to help advertisers better manage hotel ads.

Hotel campaigns are a continuation of Google’s marketing efforts that began in 2010, when sponsored hotel prices were listed in Google Maps.

Since then, hotel ads have expanded to Google search results, which helped the ad type grow.

Now, hotel ads have grown to the point where advertisers are in need of a more effective way to manage them in a separate platform from other Google Ads.

“Our Hotel ad partners are happy with the volume of leads and bookings – in the first six months of 2018, the number of leads to partners grew 65 percent year over year. As Hotel ads has grown, we’ve heard feedback that some partners have a hard time managing their Hotel ads in a separate platform from their other Google Ads, like their search and display campaigns.”

Enter hotel campaigns, which will launch later this year to all advertisers.

In addition, there will be a new “Hotel Center” in Google Ads to simplify the management of hotel price feeds.

Hotel campaigns will offer the following benefits over other Google Ads campaigns:

Hotel groups : Organize hotels by important attributes like brand and class.

: Organize hotels by important attributes like brand and class. Robust bidding controls : Optimize for bidding dimensions unique to hotels like a traveler’s length of stay or check-in day and audience bidding.

: Optimize for bidding dimensions unique to hotels like a traveler’s length of stay or check-in day and audience bidding. Smart bidding : Maximize bookings based on your ROI goal using machine learning.

: Maximize bookings based on your ROI goal using machine learning. Rich reporting: A responsive interface available with the newly redesigned Google Ads.

Hotel Ads will initially launch as an open beta to advertisers later this year. The existing Hotel Ads Center will be replaced with the new Hotel Center in phases.

As a reminder, Google AdWords will soon be “Google Ads.” The new branding will change over on July 24, 2018. Learn more here.