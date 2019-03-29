Google Ads Brings Cross-Device Activity Data to All Attribution Reports

All attribution reports in Google Ads will soon include information about cross-device activity and conversions.

This will provide marketers with insight into how people interact with ads on multiple devices.

Previously, only the Devices, Assisting Devices, and Device Paths attribution reports included cross-device activity.

Cross-device activity is being added to all reports to address an issue with inconsistent conversion counts across different reports.

When this update rolls out, Users should expect to see more consistent conversion counts. However, the existing data will not be changed.

This update is coming into effect on May 1, 2019. As mentioned, the reports will not include cross-device data prior to that date.

That means reports will contain data using different calculation methods.

“If your active date range extends before and after May 1, 2019, your conversion metrics will be based on two different calculations — one calculation for the days prior to May 1, 2019, and another calculation for subsequent days beginning with May 1, 2019.”

For a complete list of metrics that will be updated to include cross-device activity, see this Google Ads help article.