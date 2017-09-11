Google Adds More Tabs to Search Cards on Mobile

Google is updating its Knowledge Graph cards in mobile search with more tabs for certain queries.

Specifically, Knowledge Graph cards for movies will be updated first, followed by books and movies.

Updates to Knowledge Graph cards for movies include tabs that allow you to dive deeper into the title being searched for.

Dive into the details with new updates to Search—now can you can explore more information about books, movies, and stocks, all in one place. pic.twitter.com/7K4FcwDYgV — Google (@Google) September 8, 2017

Google’s original tabs in Knowledge Graph cards for movies were: Overview, Showtimes, Cast, and Reviews.

Google’s new set of tabs in Knowledge Graph cards for movies include all of the original tabs, plus:

Search

Top Stories

Trailers & Clips

Similar Movies

Scrolling down on information in a Knowledge Graph card will snap the tabs to the screen and create a more immersive browsing experience.

After learning this news, there are several questions left unanswered.

When will be officially rolled out to everyone? The tweet says “now you can explore more information…”

Google is giving the impression it should show up for everyone, but that does not seem to be the case.

Will other Knowledge Graph cards be getting the same, or similar, treatment. There was brief mention of changes coming to books and stocks cards, but not any other categories.

There’s also the question of what kind of an effect this will have on movie websites. Will traffic be hurt now that you can get more of what you need to know directly from Google? We’ll have to wait and see on that.