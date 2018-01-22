Google Adds ‘Similar Sounding Words’ to Dictionary Search Cards

Google has quietly rolled out a new addition to dictionary cards in search results, alerting users when a word they’ve searched for sounds similar to another.

The alert appears toward the bottom of the search card and is highlighted in orange.

Tapping on the similar sounding word will give you a definition, as well an option to hear the word spoken aloud by tapping on the volume icon.

These alerts will appear for words that sound somewhat similar, and also show up for words that sound exactly the same– such as “pray” and “prey.”

While a small addition, it may prove to be useful in preventing words from being used incorrectly.