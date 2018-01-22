Advertisement
News·SEO
|

Google Adds ‘Similar Sounding Words’ to Dictionary Search Cards

  • 278
    SHARES
  • 102
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google Adds ‘Similar Sounding Words’ to Dictionary Search Cards

Google has quietly rolled out a new addition to dictionary cards in search results, alerting users when a word they’ve searched for sounds similar to another.

The alert appears toward the bottom of the search card and is highlighted in orange.

 

Tapping on the similar sounding word will give you a definition, as well an option to hear the word spoken aloud by tapping on the volume icon.

These alerts will appear for words that sound somewhat similar, and also show up for words that sound exactly the same– such as “pray” and “prey.”

While a small addition, it may prove to be useful in preventing words from being used incorrectly.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. His passion for helping people in ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement