Google Adds Markup For Telecommuting Positions in Job Postings

Google has added a new type of markup to its job postings guidelines, which will let publishers indicate that they have a telecommuting job available.

When Google first introduced job posting markup, its recommendations for telecommuting jobs was to not include any location information except for country.

Now Google’s recommendations for marking up telecommuting job postings are as follows:

”For jobs in which the employee works remotely 100% of the time and therefore works from home, add the additionalProperty field with value TELECOMMUTE.”

According to search marketer Aaron Bradley, this is believed to be Google’s first prescribed use of ‘additionalProperty’ in its structured data guidelines.