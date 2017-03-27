Google Adding Over 200 More Headlines to News & Weather App

Google is keeping up with the demand for more news by adding over 200 more stories to the home screen of its News & Weather app. The additional stories are featured in a browsable stream titled ‘More Headlines’.

Previously, Google News & Weather app featured only the top three stories from various sections on its home screen. Users would frequently scroll to the bottom looking for more to read. Now users have that option.

“Get a deeper view into the latest from Business, Tech, Entertainment, Sports and various other sections, ranked and classified for easy reading. The More Headlines section loads stories on demand as you keep scrolling, quenching your thirst for news.”

In addition to more news stories, Google is bringing supporting for AMP articles to the News & Weather app.

Every story will still appear in card format, which can be expanded to find articles that are the most ‘Highly Cited’, come from a ‘Local Source’, or are verified via a ‘Fact Check’.

Google notes the ranking of articles in within the app is purely algorithmic.

‘More Headlines’ will be rolled out to both iOS and Android users.