Google: A/B Testing Can Delay a Site Migration

Google’s John Mueller recently provided advice to site owners regarding A/B testing during a site migration.

According to Mueller, conducting an A/B test during a site migration can cause the process to take significantly longer than it needs to.

This was a topic that came up in a Google Webmaster Central hangout when someone asked the following question:

“What would be the impact if an A/B test is running while a large-scale URL migration launches? All old URLs properly 301 redirect to new URLs, but Googlebot is sometimes redirected to test URLs while the migration goes live… could this impact how signals are passed and potentially lengthen the time a site sees of volatility?”

Mueller had a lot to say in response to this question, providing a much longer answer than he usually does in these hangouts.

It’s best to refrain from conducting large sets of A/B tests during a site migration, Mueller says.

During a site migration Google will try to understand what the general picture is with a website.

The better Google can understand what’s going on with a site, the easier it will be to move all algorithmic signals from the old site to the new site.

If there’s a “fancy” A/B test going on during a site migration then it will take longer for Google to understand what’s happening.

Mueller strongly advises site owners to provide as clean a signal as possible during a site migration.

In particular, he recommends checking for the following things:

Make sure that all the URLs from the old site are redirecting to the new version.

Make sure there are no crawl errors from URLs that should be available.

Don’t have anything blocked by robots.txt that wasn’t blocked by robots.txt before.

This will all help provide the signals that Google needs to efficiently process a site migration.

Once again — give a clean signal that you’re doing a straightforward move from one version of a site to another. Otherwise it will take a lot longer to process.

You can see Mueller’s full response in the video below, starting at the 11:17 mark.