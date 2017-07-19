Get the Google Analytics Data You Need Using Natural Language Queries

Retrieving the Google Analytics metrics you care about is now as easy as asking for them using natural language.

Google has rolled out the ability to navigate Google Analytics’ interface by typing queries into a search bar. Queries can also be entered in the form of a voice search.

In fact, this new feature uses the very same natural language processing technology used in Google Search. If you don’t see it now, you will eventually see it in your GA dashboard over the next few weeks.

You’ll know when you have access to this feature because there will be a new “Intelligence” button in the GA dashboard. Click the button, or tap the icon on mobile, and start entering queries.

“The ability to ask questions is part of Analytics Intelligence, a set of features in Google Analytics that use machine learning to help you better understand and act on your analytics data.”

Analytics Intelligence has been developed as a way to enable those who aren’t fluent with Google Analytics to access and take action on the data in their GA account.

Users can more easily take action on GA data thanks to new automated insights. Automated insights will alert users towards recent dips and spikes which may require further investigation. In some instances, these insights may even provide specific recommendations for improving key metrics.