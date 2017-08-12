Get Customers to Take Action From Your Google My Business Listing

Google has introduced a new way for searchers to take action directly from a Google My Business listing.

Business owners can now add links to specific actions, such as creating an online order or making a reservation. The links will appear on their GMB listing within Google Search and Maps.

Possible action URLs can include:

Booking an appointment

Placing an order

Reserving a table

Searching for items

Viewing the menu

Adding URLs to a GMB listing can be accomplished by following the steps below:

Sign in to Google My Business.

Choose the listing you want to

Click into the URLs section.

Enter your URLs in the appropriate fields.

Click Apply.

Google notes some non-editable, third-party links may also appear in business listings – such as other booking and ordering services.

The company says links may be added automatically because “Google works with select third-party providers that provide booking and ordering services for local businesses.”

There is no way to edit or remove these links through Google My Business. Business owners do have the option of reaching out directly to the third-party provider and requesting the link be removed or edited. However, there is no guarantee the request will be honored.