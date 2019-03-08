ADVERTISEMENT

As many other industries, digital marketing keeps improving on gender diversity.

Not least thanks to the companies like Moz, that are really working on supporting women and giving them the chance to speak at the leading industry events.

However, there’s still a lot of work to do.

No need to go far to confirm that this problem of unequal gender representation is real: here’s a list of the best SEO experts to follow that was delivered by me, Purna Virji, Jenny Halasz, Loren Baker, and Danny Goodwin.

Even though it was developed mainly by women, it features only a few female marketers.

Today is March 8, the International Women’s Day, and this tribute serves to celebrate all the amazing women that we have in our industry.

If you wonder how we pulled together the current list of female marketers, here’s where we gathered the data.

I asked my friends on Twitter:

The data is stunning: it seems like half of the industry contributed, which is absolutely amazing and makes my heart melt!

Later on, I created a Twitter list that I want to update regularly.

Then, I launched a survey, the main goal of which was to collect some interesting facts about female marketers who are featured in this post.

But before we go straight to the survey results, I want to list those marketers that couldn’t contribute but absolutely deserve your attention:

Julie F Bacchini

Julie F Bacchini is the Founder & the President of Neptune Moon LLC. Listed by PPC Hero among the top 25 Most Influential PPC Experts. She’s a frequent speaker – SMX & Hero Conf speaker. #ppcchat Organizer.

Rebekah Radice

Rebekah Radice is a social media speaker, consultant, and trainer from Los Angeles, CA. She was named the top online and social media marketer by such well-known companies as SocialMediaExaminer, Brand24, and Onalytica.

She’s also the author of “Social Media Mastery: A Comprehensive Guide to Strategic Growth” that will help make the most out of your social media channels.

Sue B. Zimmerman

Sue B. Zimmerman, aka #InstagramGal, teaches entrepreneurs, business execs, and marketing professionals how to promote their business effectively on Instagram.

She has been speaking at the largest social media conferences including Social Media Marketing World, Social Media Camp, ONTRApalooza, Social Media Day San Diego, and many others.

Melanie Perkins

Melanie Perkins if the co-founder and CEO of Canva, a graphic-design tool website. Before launching Canva, Melanie founded her first company, Fusion Books, an online design system for schools to create their yearbooks.

Fusion Books is now the largest yearbook publisher in Australia and recently expanded to France and New Zealand.

Kirsty Hulse

Kirsty Hulse is the founder of Manyminds, a digital agency made up exclusively of remote, freelance resource. She is a creativity trainer, desperate to help brands be more innovative, and have more fun, with their marketing. The author of Amazon #1 Bestseller “The Future is Freelance” and an evangelist of remote working.

Kirsty is running a workshop at the next BrightonSEO for people who want to discover their voice and speak at conferences.

Veronica Romney

Veronica Romney is a marketing and branding advocate and the co-founder of LoSoMo, a Florida-based online marketing, web development and personal branding agency.

As the daughter of two Cuban immigrants who lived the American Dream, she is fiercely proud of her heritage and constantly driven by her parents’ entrepreneurial spirits.

Val Geisler

Val is an Email Marketing Strategist and Conversion Copywriter. She is obsessed with email marketing and customer experience.

Also, she’s contributing regularly to the leading digital marketing blogs and speaking at the events that you all heard of.

Joanna Wiebe

Joanne is an entrepreneur and the founder of Copy Hackers. Apart from contributing to the leading industry blogs, she was featured as a speaker at conferences like Mozcon, INBOUND, SearchLove and CXL Live.

Britney Muller

Britney Muller is the Senior SEO Scientist at Moz, public speaker, data-driven marketing advocate and the founder of Pryde Marketing.

Pam Moore

Pam Moore is the CEO and founder of Marketing Nutz, a full service social media, branding and digital marketing training and consulting agency.

She was ranked by Forbes among the Top 10 Social Media Power Influencers, Top 10 Digital Marketers to Follow on Twitter, Top 10 most retweeted by digital marketers. The list only goes on.

Susan Wenograd

Now a Facebook Ads Consultant, Susan Wenograd has spent over 10 years in both client-side and agency-side roles working for brands such as General Motors, CircuitCity.com, and many others.

Her initial roles in digital were in the copywriting and email marketing space, giving her unique perspective on the digital marketing life cycle, and the role of PPC within it.

Susan is a frequent speaker at conferences around the country, including Pubcon, State of Search, SMX, and Digital Summit.

Annie Cushing

Annie Cushing is a blogger and an independent data analyst. According to Annie, she has played just about every role one can play when it comes to creating and promoting content online.

She runs a successful blog and regularly contributes to the industry leading publications.

Pam Didner

Pam Didner is a Tech Marketing Consultant, prominent speaker and author, and according to herself, a B2B marketer with sales mentality. Right now, she’s specializing in sales and marketing alignment.

She has been a repeat presenter at some leading marketing events including Social Media Examiner, Social Media Marketing World, and Content Marketing World.

Dana DiTomaso

Dana DiTomaso is President & Partner at Kick Point, where she applies marketing into strategies to grow clients’ businesses. In her spare time, Dana is the past-president of the Advertising Club of Edmonton and is the weekly technology columnist on CBC Edmonton AM. She also enjoys drinking fancy beer and yelling at football players.

Joanna Lord

Joanna Lord is CMO of ClassPass, leading customer growth, community development, lifecycle marketing and brand. Prior to that she was Vice President of Marketing at Porch, a leading consumer marketplace for homeowners; CMO of BigDoor, an enterprise software solution serving companies like Starbucks, CBS, and the NFL; and VP of Growth Marketing at SEOmoz

Michelle Robbins

Michelle Robbins, former SVP Content & Marketing Technology, oversaw editorial direction as Editor in Chief for Third Door Media’s digital publications, Marketing Land, Search Engine Land and MarTech Today, directing a full-time staff of reporters and editors managing contributed content.

An experienced domestic and international keynote and featured speaker, she enjoys connecting with the community at SMX, MarTech and other industry events.

Ann Handley

Ann Handley is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, keynote speaker, and world’s first Chief Content Officer.

She is a monthly columnist for Entrepreneur magazine, a member of the LinkedIn Influencer program , and the co-author of the best-selling book on content marketing.

She currently has more than 260,000 followers on Twitter and writes about content, marketing and life at the highly entertaining AnnHandley.com.

Carolyn Shelby

Carolyn Shelby specializes in technical and enterprise SEO, and has been helping corporations adjust their structure and focus to make the most of new media.

As Director of Search Engine Optimization at tronc, Inc. (formerly Tribune Publishing), Carolyn and her team are responsible for technical SEO and organic audience-generation strategies.

Her team delivers data-driven strategies through a commitment to web-analytics, employee training, and honest reporting.

Lisa Myers

Lisa Myers is the founder and CEO of Verve Search, Women in Search, SEO-Chicks.com and co-founder of StateofSearch.com.

Lisa also speaks frequently at conferences in the search and general digital marketing industry worldwide and is often hired to train internal teams, agency and universities on SEO, Content Marketing and Social.

Carrie Hill

Carrie Hill is the co-founder of Ignital Digital agency that provides local search marketing solutions for small and medium businesses.

She is a regular columnist for multiple publications, including industry authority sites Search Engine Land and Search Engine Watch.

Jennifer Slegg

Jennifer Slegg is a longtime speaker and expert in search engine marketing, working in the industry for almost 20 years. When she isn’t sitting at her desk writing and working, she can be found grabbing a latte at her local Starbucks or planning her next trip to Disneyland.

She regularly speaks at Pubcon, SMX, State of Search, Brighton SEO and more, and has been presenting at conferences for over a decade.

Finally, here are the incredible marketers that participated in our survey:

Madalyn Sklar, Twitter Marketing Expert

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Marketing automation

Email marketing

Mobile marketing

Affiliate marketing

Growth marketing

Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: Social Media Marketing World, SXSW, Social Media Success Summit, Agents of Change, Houston Social Media Day

Blogs I contributed to: Social Media Examiner

Hobby: Video editing

Favorite food: Ice cream

As a child I wanted to be: a rockstar

Describe your job in 3 words: Social Media Rockstar

I’m currently working on: Relaunching my #TwitterSmarter podcast

Kathy Klotz-Guest, Founder of Keeping it Human

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Storytelling

Creativity in marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Marketing Profs, CMWorld, FunnyBizz, Inbound, SXSW, Digital Impact, AMA Ignite, Social Media Marketing World and others

Blogs I contributed to: Marketing Profs, CustomerThink, Convince and Convert, and many others

Hobby: More than a hobby….I have a comedy background and it informs my work. Standup and improv. I perform and teach…both using applied improv in marketing and content and I teach improv on weekends.

Favorite food: Chocolate. Wait? Is wine a food?!…lol

As a child I wanted to be: Comedian, magician, an animal. So I guess I am all three.

Describe your job in 3 words: Helps teams create!

I’m currently working on: Speaking, my next book and a play.

Teresa Heath-Wareing, Owner of THW Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SMM

Marketing automation

Email marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Content Marketing, SMM, Marketing automation, and Email marketing

Blogs I contributed to: Social Media Examiner, Tailwind blog

Hobby: Marketing!!!

Favorite food: Popcorn

As a child I wanted to be: Teacher

Describe your job in 3 words: Fast paced, exciting, rewarding

I’m currently working on: My main focus is on my Podcast – Social Media Marketing Made Simple. I love that every week I can share marketing tips tools and strategies.

Jennifer Hoffman, Marketing Director at Deepcrawl

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Marketing automation

Email marketing

Advertising

Affiliate marketing

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Advanced Search Summit, Digitalks Dubai, SearchLeeds, Pint Sized Marketing, PubCon, BrightonSEO

Blogs I contributed to: The DeepCrawl blog

Hobby: Eating & Drinking!

Favorite food: Fried Chicken

As a child I wanted to be: CEO/Business Owner/Entrepreneur

Describe your job in 3 words: Challenging, Exciting, Fulfilling

I’m currently working on: Currently working on a new campaign for DeepCrawl where we go back to our roots and tell our brand story. Its been an interesting experience digging more into the roots of the brand and discover the why and the how that got us to where we are today.

Magdalena Urbaniak, Founder of MaxTractor.agency and Brand Manager at Brand24

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: TedX, I love Marketing, SEMrush meetup, and many more

Blogs I contributed to: Clutch

Hobby: Creating any kind of content, my second passion is dance and tractors (I run a blog about agro machines).

Favorite food: Anything that came from Asia.

As a child I wanted to be: I changed my plans (dreams) quite often but it was always connected to work with people and communication. The only one I remember is that I wanted to be a priest. I was fascinated by this profession, and I preached sermons to my teddy bears. Being a speaker is probably part of the realization of this dream. 🙂

Describe your job in 3 words: Passion, determination, learning

I’m currently working on: I work on the newest edition of the Top 100 Digital Marketers report on Brand24. That’s the 3rd year and edition of this white paper I prepare for Brand24 with the team. Solid piece of data-driven white paper that each year has a big influence on brand awareness.

Beyond this, I have 3 really important events on my agenda. I host and organize one, and I’m a speaker at two other. Those are huge conferences with an excellent list of speakers and 700+ attendees so I work hard on the best speech I can deliver.

Additionally, MaxTractor.agency which I launched last year is growing consistently, which fills me with huge satisfaction.

Emma Franks, Senior Paid Social Account Manager at Hanapin Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SMM

Advertising

Analytics

Mobile marketing

Paid SEM

Conferences I spoke at: Hero Conf London 2017, PubCon FL 2019

Blogs I contributed to: PPC Hero, Instapage, AdStage, Unbounce

Hobby: Learning! Also, reading/audiobooks, cooking, playing guitar and singing

Favorite food: Any gluten free 🙂

As a child I wanted to be: a professional dancer

Describe your job in 3 words: Inspiring. Engaging. Exciting.

I’m currently working on: I have two books underway for two different publishers:

Stop Moaning, Start Owning is the follow up to Unleash Your Awesome, for US-based Motivational Press.

More Whispers From The Earth is the follow up to (as you might guess) Whispers From The Earth, for Moon Books.

I’m also preparing for my second TEDx, as well as getting ready to run a global personal branding masterclass with former Discovery Channel presenter and Oprah guest, Dr Andrea Pennington; it will be in Cannes in October.

I’m also launching an online mastermind group – ‘This Is Me’ – for professionals who are ready to go for the next level in branding and public speaking and design their own signature speech. We’ll be working on presentation, message, audience, body language, delivery, and even helping delegates to create their own ‘An Audience With…’ event to generate those oh-so-important video and image assets, as well as gain testimonials and experience of presenting, note free, in front of a live audience.

What else? I have 13-month and three-year spiritual empowerment and personal development programmes starting in September, as well as a new podcast AND I’ve just been signed to a second speaker agency in Singapore.

Lilach Bullock, Founder & CEO of Lilach Bullock Limited

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

SMM

Marketing automation

Email marketing

Analytics

Growth marketing

Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: DMX, EuBea, Tedx, Telemedia, Institute of Aviation, CIPR, CIM, Oxford University

Blogs I contributed to: Forbes, Twitter, Smart Insights, Social Media Examiner, Social Media Today, AllBusiness, Marketing Profs, Business2Community

Hobby: Travelling, Zumba, Spending time with my family

Favorite food: Smoked salmon and chocolate

As a child I wanted to be: An actress

Describe your job in 3 words: Fun, innovative, exciting

I’m currently working on: My presentation for the Digital Forum in Moscow where I’ll be delivering to 35,000 people. Also working on my editorial calendar for my own blog… which always take a back seat!

Jenna Tiffany, Founder & Strategy Director at Let’sTalk Strategy

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Email marketing

Marketing Automation

Marketing Strategy

Conferences I spoke at: SearchLove London 2018, Email Innovations Summit 2018, Digital Forum Romania 2019, Emailing 2020, International IT Forum Ukraine, Digital Olympus 2018, Ungagged London 2017 & 2018, Judge for the DMA Awards 2017 & 2018, E-Shop Email Summit 2018, Conversion Conference Berlin 2018 and many more!

Blogs I contributed to: Smart Insights, DMA UK, Only Influencers, Let’sTalk Strategy blog, Email Monks, Mailkit, Econsultancy, Email vendor selection, Digital Doughnut and many more.

Hobby: Entertaining my dog called Archie on long walks, swimming and exploring the world

Favorite food: Any gluten free 🙂

As a child I wanted to be: A professional dancer

Describe your job in 3 words: keeping me on my toes! (sorry four words!)

I’m currently working on: Currently my agency is providing strategic consultancy for a variety of organizations to overcome a number of marketing challenges. I’m also preparing my presentation for SMX Munich, providing bespoke workshops, blog, and course content.

Tamzin Thornton, Creator and Founder of Taz Thornton

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Digital PR

Visibility and Personal Brand

Public Speaking

Conferences I spoke at: Marketing Business Summit Milan, BeachBody UK Success System Live, The Business Show (London), Royal Bank Of Scotland, Now What Live?, IGNITE Business, Transform Your Business, Sicilia Convention Bureau, The Giftware Association and many more.

Blogs I contributed to: Predominantly on Medium.com, where I contribute to some of the marketing publications. I’m also a regular columnist for America Out Loud where, though predominantly lifestyle and public opinion, I do include marketing and personal branding topics.

Hobby: Between coaching, speaking, training and writing my books there’s not much time! I do love to travel to new place with my wife and I work out regularly.

Personal development is a passion of mine – I usually have an audio book on if I’m driving between appointments.

I’m quite a spiritual lass too, having spent a decade or so learning from shamans and medicine people – some of these really deep teachings sometimes come through in my work.

Favorite food: I went vegan a couple of years ago, so I’m still getting used to not saying a nice, succulent fillet steak! Now? I do love a good Nepalese feast.

As a child I wanted to be: Happy and free!

Describe your job in 3 words: Inspiring. Engaging. Exciting.

I’m currently working on: I have two books underway for two different publishers: Stop Moaning, Start Owning is the follow up to Unleash Your Awesome, for US-based Motivational Press, and More Whispers From The Earth is the follow up to (as you might guess) Whispers From The Earth, for Moon Books. I’m also preparing for my second TEDx, as well as getting ready to run a global personal branding masterclass with former Discovery Channel presenter and Oprah guest, Dr Andrea Pennington; it will be in Cannes in October. I’m also launching an online mastermind group – ‘This Is Me’ – for professionals who are ready to go for the next level in branding and public speaking and design their own signature speech; we’ll be working on presentation, message, audience, body language, delivery, and even helping delegates to create their own ‘An Audience With…’ event to generate those oh-so-important video and image assets, as well as gain testimonials and experience of presenting, note free, in front of a live audience. What else? I have 13-month and three year spiritual empowerment and personal development programmes starting in September, as well as a new podcast AND I’ve just been signed to a second speaker agency in Singapore.

Maria Cieślak, Head of Technical SEO at Elephate

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: SEO

Conferences I spoke at: SMX London 2018, We Love SEO 2018, Paris, semKRK 2017 Poland, semKRK 2018 Poland

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Land, Oncrawl, Deepcrawl

Hobby: Skiing, Trekking

Favorite food: Neapolitan Pizza

As a child I wanted to be: crane operator – I know, strange but it’s true.

Describe your job in 3 words: Making better websites!

I’m currently working on: Currently, my focus is on creating a totally new approach to website optimization that aims at not only making websites search-engine friendly but also super-fast and efficient in term of development and maintenance.

Marie Haynes, Owner of Marie Haynes Consulting Inc.

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: SEO

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, SMX, RD Summit, Brighton SEO

Blogs I contributed to: SEMrush, Moz, Search Engine Land, BrightLocal

Hobby: Fantasy football and playing Fortnite!

Favorite food: Steak

As a child I wanted to be: Either a magician or a mommy. Accomplished both.

Describe your job in 3 words: Helping businesses thrive

I’m currently working on: We’re super excited to hear confirmation from Google that there is use for the disavow tool outside of manual actions. We’re now offering link audits again and are working on a program to work with SEO agencies in a white label capacity doing link audits.

Shannon McGuirk, Head of PR & Content at Aira

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: BrightonSEO, MKGO, outREACH, PintSized Marketing and Digital Olympus. In 2019 I’m speaking at SearchLeeds, MozCon and Learn Inbound.

Hobby: Food, gym & travelling!

Favorite food: Cheese, cheese and more cheese.

As a child I wanted to be: I wanted to be a lawyer until I took a-level law and hated it.

Describe your job in 3 words: Rewarding, creative & fast-paced.

I’m currently working on: My work at the moment broadly covers a number of things, from making Aira great at all things digital PR and content focused through to delivering high quality creative campaigns for our clients. On a personal development note, I’m working on lots of speaker pitches in preparation for conferences this year – I want to share my knowledge with others whilst learning and growing as a digital PR professional. I’m also routing for all of the amazing women (and men) in our industry! May we continue to support each other, rather than bring each other down.

Laura Crimmons, Founder of Silverthorn Agency

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: PRmoment, INBOUND, Learn Inbound, UnGagged, Yoastcon, SMX München, BrightonSEO and lots more!

Blogs I contributed to: Various, not specific regular ones

Hobby: Travelling – completing 30 countries under 30!

Favorite food: Mexican or Japanese

As a child I wanted to be: A farmer weirdly

Describe your job in 3 words: Creative, analytical and rewarding

I’m currently working on: Our reporting and measurement framework to accurately measure the true value of Digital PR not the usual fluffy metrics.

Hannah Thorpe, Business Director at Found

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Content Marketing

Analytics

Digital PR

Growth marketing

SMM

Conferences I spoke at: BrightonSEO, SMX London, SMX West, UnGagged, Pub Con, Learn Inbound

Hobby: I love to travel; ideally involving good wine and food too.

Favorite food: Too many to choose from!

As a child I wanted to be: A teacher

Describe your job in 3 words: Exciting, challenging (in a good way!) and fun

I’m currently working on: A whole range of things really! I’m loving that my role involves so many different aspects right now. We’re currently working on some really exciting voice search projects and creating optimisation frameworks for those which I’m finding so interesting. I’ve also got a lot of conferences coming up in the next couple of months to be preparing for so am busy thinking about all things in the future of search.

Samantha Noble, Founder of Biddable Moments

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SMM

Advertising

Analytics

Conferences I spoke at: PubCon, Ungagged, SearchLove, adWorld Experience, InOrbit, Elite Camp, The Inbounder, Learn Inbound, RIMC, Turing Fest, BrightonSEO, Search Leeds, SES, SMX, Think Visibility, On The Edge, DMSSO

Blogs I contributed to: State of Digital

Hobby: Cooking

Favorite food: Anything Italian

As a child I wanted to be: A Vet or a Teacher

Describe your job in 3 words: Rewarding, Challenging, Flexible

I’m currently working on: Currently working on the launch of the new Biddable Moments website and moving into our new office!

Ai Zhang, Founder of Classroom Without Walls

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SMM

Content Marketing

Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: Social Media Weekend – NYC’s Premier Social Media Conference; Texas Social Media Conference; Social Media Week in Lima (June 2019)

Blogs I contributed to: not regularly, but contributed guest blogs to Spin Sucks, Shonali Burke’s site, Deirdre Breakenridge’s PR Expanded, etc

Hobby: Dancing

Favorite food: Watermelon

As a child I wanted to be: World Traveler

Describe your job in 3 words: Create to inspire

I’m currently working on:

I am getting ready to launch a digital course that teaches beginning entrepreneurs how to gain credibility and grow an online community; I host a weekly Facebook live show on every Wed at 5PM EST (US zone) that interviews leading digital marketers. I have just had Seth Godin on my show; I am organizing an alternative education experience for young kids that integrates traveling, entrepreneurship, digital storytelling, and experiential learning.

Karola Karlson, Head of Performance Marketing at Taxify

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Email marketing

Growth marketing

Content marketing

SEO

Mobile marketing

CRO

Analytics

SMM

Advertising

Blogs I contributed to: Lately, mainly my personal blog karolakarlson.com where I share thoughts, ideas and guidance on Facebook advertising and growth marketing, Content Marketing Institute, Social Media Explorer, HubSpot, Entrepreneur, AdEspresso, KlientBoost, CopyHackers, Kissmetrics

Hobby: Reading – literature, business books, magazines – whatever I get into my hands, writing, graphic design, fashion

Favorite food: Pastry, especially croissants

As a child I wanted to be: When I was around 4y, I told my mom that “I want to become a mom.” For the cuteness of which I am very proud of my little self. Later on, I wanted to become a teacher. I looked towards marketing only when in university in my 20s.

Describe your job in 3 words: Fast-changing, hectic, rewarding

I’m currently working on: I am currently leading the global marketing team at Taxify. We’re already in 30 markets and the team has grown from 10 to 40 in the past 1 year. So you can imagine the pace and challenges we’re daily dealing with.

But it’s also highly rewarding to be contributing to something big that impacts tens of millions of people’s everyday lives. As the team lead, my tasks range from hiring to campaign planning to writing copy for website when needed.

Another thing I like about my job and team is that nobody’s a princess saying “this is not my job.” When we need to get something done, we get it done – whoever has the knowledge and time at a given moment.

Gisele Navarro, Operations Director at NeoMam Studios

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Digital PR

Link building

Blogs I wrote to: Search Engine Land

Hobby: Playing bass guitar

Favorite food: Sushi

As a child I wanted to be: Diplomat

Describe your job in 3 words: Links with content.

I’m currently working on: As of today, I’m helping the NeoMam team at different stages while they produce 25 pieces of content, promote 10 campaigns and generate ideas for 5 upcoming projects.

Last week I set my 90-day goals for the next quarter so I’ve just gotten started with the development of a new reporting tool and a big overhaul of our promotion process to ensure there is no redundant task or unnecessary admin that is wasting the team’s time.

Heidi Cohen, Chief Content Officer at Actionable Marketing Guide

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Email marketing

Analytics

Digital marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Content Marketing World, Social Media Marketing World, MarketingProfs B2B & others

Blogs I contributed to: Various blogs

Hobby: Knitting

Favorite food: Ice Cream and Chocolate

As a child I wanted to be: An author

Describe your job in 3 words: Dynamic, Fulfilling, Fun

I’m currently working on: Developing and expanding Actionable Marketing Guide and related products.

Krista Seiden, Vice President, Product Marketing & Growth at Quantcast

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Analytics

CRO

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: SearchLove, MozCon, eMetrics, Webbdagarna, Google I/O, Google Analytics Partner Summit, Conversions@Google, OMR, Superweek, ConversionXL Live, CTAConf, and many more. Over 100 conference speaking appearances.

Blogs I contributed to: Kristaseiden.com, Online-behavior.com, Google marketing blog

Hobby: Skiing, hiking, enjoying the outdoors

Favorite food: Thai food!

As a child I wanted to be: an Astronaut

Describe your job in 3 words: Digital Marketing & Growth

I’m currently working on: I’m currently working on building out a world class product marketing and growth org at Quantcast, a company on the bleeding edge of AdTech, driving clear value to our customers through advanced modeling and smart targeting capabilities.

Also, I’m hiring! If you’re looking to join a growing and exciting Product Marketing or Growth team, reach out!

Mary Hartman, Senior Digital Marketing Account Manager at Hanapin Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Analytics

Marketing automation

SMM

Advertising

Conferences I spoke at: I spoke at HeroConf Austin 2018 & Digital Olympus online conference 2018. I will be speaking at PubCon Florida 2019 and HeroConf Philly 2019. More conferences are in the schedule but currently top-secret. 🤫

Blogs I contributed to: PPCHero.com, Instapage, Clix

Hobby: Swing dancing, static trapeze, and knitting

Favorite food: Waffle pretzels with creamy peanut butter

As a child I wanted to be: A novelist

Describe your job in 3 words: Data opens doors

I’m currently working on: I am excited to be lining up a few conferences this year, starting with PubCon in March (speaking on Facebook ad copywriting) and HeroConf in April (speaking on account-based marketing.)

My work encompasses more social-specific strategies all the time, which is so exciting! I continue to collaborate with my other long-funnel B2B and SaaS marketing heroes here at Hanapin. Long customer journeys are just so fascinating to explore and satisfying to refine.

Angie Schottmuller, Owner & Growth Marketing Advisor at Interactive Artisan

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Analytics

CRO

Growth marketing

Advertising

Marketing automation

Conferences I spoke at: SMX, Pubcon, CTA Conf, CXL Live, Elite Camp, Webbdagarna, ContentJam, Conversion Jam, Growth Marketing Summit, Conversion Conference, Learn Inbound, Emerce, NIO Summit, Conversion World, iMetrics, eMetrics, Search Love, Hero Conference, Conversion Hotel, Zenith Social, and more

Hobby: Nature photography, fishing, outdoor adventures, and anything Star Wars or Marvel

Favorite food: Tacos

As a child I wanted to be: Veterinarian

Describe your job in 3 words: Growing customer conversions

I’m currently working on: I currently provide training workshops and consulting for medium to large businesses or agencies needing help with conversion-centered content strategy to grow their business. (SEOxCRO)

For one of my clients, we’re specifically working on adding an e-commerce checkout to their content strategy, where historically leads came in and final transactions were booked via phone call. I consult on how to effectively map out a content matrix both for SEO and for optimal nurturing of leads to final conversion transactions.

My approach is customer-centric and involves detailed discovery and user testing along with a hybrid of emotional targeting psychology and data analytics to drive/inform strategy.

Erin Everhart, Sr. Manager, Commerce Marketing at The Home Depot

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

CRO

SEO

Mobile marketing

Content Marketing

Advertising

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, SMX, Digital Summit, Media Post, Advanced Search Summit

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Land

Hobby: live music and tennis

Favorite food: Thai food

As a child I wanted to be: Music journalist

Describe your job in 3 words: Building advertising platform

I’m currently working on: We are building The Home Depot’s retail advertising business, allowing our brands great opportunity to reach the best in-market home improvement shoppers.

Marcela De Vivo, CEO of Gryffin

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Marketing automation

Digital PR

Growth marketing

SMM

Content Marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: SMX, Digital Summit, Pubcon, others

Blogs I contributed to: SearchEngineWatch, ClickZ, Forbes, others

Hobby: Reading

Favorite food: Spicy Tofu Soup

As a child I wanted to be: A writer

Describe your job in 3 words: Engaging

I’m currently working on: Launching the most advanced workflow automation and project management software with artificial intelligence, full customization, to improve productivity.

Andrea Vahl, Owner of Andrea Vahl Inc

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Advertising

SMM

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Marketing Prof’s B2B Marketing Forum, New Media Expo, SMX, New Media Europe, BlogWorld, Social Media Marketing World every year 2013 through 2019, E-Aruba 2018, TBEX Europe 2018

Blogs I contributed to: Copyblogger, SMexaminer, various one time posts other places

Hobby: Standup Comedy

Favorite food: Chocolate chip cookies

As a child I wanted to be: Carol Burnett

Describe your job in 3 words: Fun, challenging, ever-changing

I’m currently working on: I just finished my brand new book that I’m really proud of Facebook Ads Made Simple (on Amazon now)

Cindy Krum, CEO & Founder of MobileMoxie

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Mobile marketing

ASO (App SEO)

Conferences I spoke at: Too many to list!

Blogs I contributed to: MobileMoxie Blog

Hobby: Playing with my dog!

Favorite food: Chocolate

As a child I wanted to be: A Marketing Executive

Describe your job in 3 words: Figure out Google.

I’m currently working on: We are working hard to market our awesome Mobile SERP test and other tools that let you see what actual search results look like on actual phones from specific addresses, anywhere in the world.

It is great because you can test one keyword from many locations all at once with a CSV upload or test multiple points in a service area.

We also have a mobile page test tool and a fantastic ASO tool. We also have been doing a lot of writing about Mobile-First Indexing, languages, international search and #Fraggles.

We are also doing a lot to add video and audio to our website; with that goal in mind, I have also decided to try to record all the presentations that I give at a conference this year, and put them online – which has proved to be a serious commitment, but lots of fun! 😉

Ellie Mirman, CMO at Cryon

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

CRO

Growth marketing

Content Marketing

Marketing automation

Email marketing

Analytics

Inbound marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Recent and upcoming events include: INBOUND, High Five Conference, Midwest Digital Marketing Conference, Digital Growth Unleashed, Digital Summit, Unbounce CTAConf, Content Marketing World, B2B Marketing Exchange, SEMpdx Engage, Product Marketing Community Conference, MAICON

Blogs I contributed to: Crayon primarily but have also written for HubSpot, Thrive Global, Entrepreneur, IMPACT bnd

Hobby: any form of art

Favorite food: chocolate covered almonds

As a child I wanted to be: a cartoonist or book illustrator

Describe your job in 3 words: startup marketing leadership

I’m currently working on: I’m currently leading marketing at Crayon, a software-driven market and competitive intelligence company based in Boston. You can find me blogging and speaking about anything from competitive intelligence strategies to sales and marketing alignment to marketing analytics.

Ann Smarty, Founder of Viral Content Bee

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SMM

Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon Las Vegas, Pubcon Florida

Blogs I contributed to: Searchenginewatch.com

Hobby: Skiing, cooking

Favorite food: Oysters

As a child I wanted to be: veterinary physician

Describe your job in 3 words: Community management enthusiast

I’m currently working on: I am building a community where your current status or friendship don’t matter. I want any person to be able to get heard and get shared. I think this is the most important aspect of VCB

Casie Gillette Senior Digital Marketing Director at KoMarketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, SearchLove, SMX, MozCon, Digital Growth Unleashed,

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal, Search Engine Land

Hobby: Travel

Favorite food: Pizza

As a child I wanted to be: Marine Biologist

Describe your job in 3 words: Create, Analyze, Repeat

I’m currently working on: KoMarketing Training Calendar

Nadya Khoja, Chief Growth Officer at Venngage

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Content Marketing

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: MozCon, Inbound, Content Marketing Conference, Digital Summit Series, Content Marketing World and many others.

Blogs I contributed to: A lot… some in the past have included TNW, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Marketing Profs, Crazy Egg, etc.

Hobby: Searching new cities for underground speakeasy bars.

Favorite food: All of it- but lately eastern asian cuisine (korean specifically) is what I’m craving.

As a child I wanted to be: A lot of different things- but often it would circle around “Inventor” or “Entrepreneur”

Describe your job in 3 words: Fun with a high bar (I know it’s more than 3 words)- alternatively: Strategy, Data, Visuals

I’m currently working on: Building out a long-term strategy for dominance in visual communication- but also building a really cool presentation tool and making a better user experience on Venngage!

Lexi Mills, Managing Partner at Shift6 Global

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Digital PR

Content Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Mozcon, Brighton SEO, Inbounder, Learn Inbound, Turing festival, MNSearch, Tedx, Digital 3XE, SMXL, Search Love, UpNext, Verve Outreach conference

Blogs I contributed to: Econsultancy

Hobby: Swimming, Art Galleries, Immersive theatre

Favorite food: Grilled cheese

As a child I wanted to be: Fairy

Describe your job in 3 words: Exciting, unlimited, stimulating

I’m currently working on: We do loads of exciting PR work as well as researching how digital activity footprints can be used to help mental health issues

Julie Ewald, CEO of Impressa Solutions LLC

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content marketing

Marketing automation

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, SXSW, Midwest Digital Marketing Conference

Blogs I contributed to: Pitchbox, MailMunch, Shutterstock

Hobby: Travel

Favorite food: All the food

As a child I wanted to be: a writer

Describe your job in 3 words: Strategist and solver

I’m currently working on: A book on the new agency model, and a complete re-brand of my agency

Alice Li, Principal Email Engineer at Litmus

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Email marketing

Web development

Conferences I spoke at: Email Evolution Conference 2017, Litmus Live Boston 2017, Litmus Live Boston 2018

Blogs I contributed to: Litmus, Shutterstock

Hobby: Drawing/painting illustrations and fine art

Favorite food: Seafood

As a child I wanted to be: Artist

Describe your job in 3 words: Writing Email code

I’m currently working on: Secrets 😉

Goldie Chan, Former of Warm Robots

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SMM

Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: SXSW, VidCon, SMMW, Social Media Week

Blogs I contributed to: Forbes

Hobby: Cosplay, coffee and anything Disney or Harry Potter-related!

Favorite food: Steak and french fries.

As a child I wanted to be: A teacher

Describe your job in 3 words: Oprah of LinkedIn

I’m currently working on: I’m currently working on promoting women and people of color in both my LinkedIn video channel as well as my Forbes column. There are so many beautiful entrepreneurial stories to share!

Kaleigh Moore, Owner of Lumen

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: Content Marketing

Blogs I contributed to: Copyhackers, ConversionXL, BigCommerce, HubSpot

Hobby: reading, yoga

Favorite food: pizza!

As a child I wanted to be: a writer 🙂 or work for NASA

Describe your job in 3 words: educational blog content

I’m currently working on: creativeclass.co with Paul Jarvis (a course for freelancers!)

Heather Pysioc, Group Director of Discoverability at VMLY&R

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: MozCon, SearchLove, BrightonSEO, , PRSA, TEDxWomen KC, SEMPO, KCSEMA, WordCamp

Blogs I contributed to: Moz.com

Hobby: traveling and writing about it

Favorite food: like, all of it. But DONUTS!

As a child I wanted to be: a writer

Describe your job in 3 words: Maximizing search professionals

I’m currently working on: I am always looking for a good problem to solve. As my agency has gone through a number of mergers recently, my focus is heavily on how to integrate and maximize very smart search and content professionals. I am also digging into the globalization of our discoverability practice to help it scale internationally.

Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré, B2B SaaS Consultant

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

SMM

CRO

Growth marketing

Customer Success

CX

Product Managemen

Conferences I spoke at: I do online summits.

Blogs I contributed to: B2B SaaS blogs

Hobby: Amateur photography, mixed-media art, Scrabble, communities

Favorite food: Sushi

As a child I wanted to be: A Scientist.

Describe your job in 3 words: B2B SaaS Consultant

I’m currently working on: SaaS Growth E-book

Talia Wolf, Founder & Chief Optimizer at GetUplift

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

CRO

Content Marketing

Email marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Mozcon, Conversions at Google, CXL Live, Search Love, Unbounce and many more

Blogs I contributed to: GetUplift.co, copyhackers, invision, moz, social media examiner and more

Hobby: Skydiving

Favorite food: Pizza of course

As a child I wanted to be: An astronaut

Describe your job in 3 words: Customer-centric conversion optimization

I’m currently working on: Helping high-growth companies optimize their websites and funnels and create experiences people LOVE to convert to.

We’re re-opening enrollment for our flagship course: Emotion Sells that teaches people how to use emotion and persuasion to increase their conversions. And of course, working on our weekly free workshops for our subscribers

Justine Jordan, CMO at Help Scout

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Email marketing

Marketing automation

Conferences I spoke at: MozCon, Unbounce CTA Conference, SearchLove, Digital Summit, Salesforce Connections, Litmus Live, Marketing United, many others…

Blogs I contributed to: Litmus, Help Scout, quoted in many others.

Hobby: Scuba diving

Favorite food: Mac and cheese

As a child I wanted to be: a teacher

Describe your job in 3 words: Expanding brand awareness

I’m currently working on: Help Scout is working to empower customer-centric businesses with tools that serve people in the most human, helpful way.

For example, Beacon (Help Scout’s live chat product) sets the right expectation with visitors by only showing a chat option when someone is available to help.

It also allows you to customize the visitor experience with options (called “Modes”) to prioritize a self-service approach (and thereby deflecting the need for live support), a live chat approach (for teams that want to emphasize customer chat), and a neutral mode that offers both options side-by-side.

Alexandra Hubley, Marketing Manager at CXL Institute

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Email marketing

Product marketing

Full-funnel campaign strategy

Customer marketing

Conferences I spoke at: CTA Conf, Interact, Pulse, SearchLove, CXL Live, Digital Elite Camp, Learn Inbound (coming up), probably others that I’m forgetting!

Blogs I contributed to: CXL, Unbounce, Mention, Hubspot

Hobby: Soccer (I play 3-4 nights a week), playing pop songs on my guitar, making brunch

Favorite food: My favorite food item is a potato. 🙂

As a child I wanted to be: Famous.

Describe your job in 3 words: Exciting, challenging, amazing…

I’m currently working on: At CXL Institute, we’re building programs and courses in digital marketing, optimization and analytics for anyone interested in upskilling themselves or their teams. All courses are taught only by the top 1% practitioners who teach you their tips and strategies so you can learn from the best (and become one of them).

Ashley Berman Hale, Technical SEO Lead at DeepCrawl

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Technical SEO

Conferences I spoke at: SMX East, SMX Munich, Moz Local, NgAtl, etc.

Blogs I contributed to: DeepCrawl blog

Hobby: Roller derby

Favorite food: Tacos

As a child I wanted to be: Tall

Describe your job in 3 words: Solving tough problems

I’m currently working on: Consulting for DeepCrawl’s incredible clients, connecting the SEO & Developer communities, learning All The Things

Renee Thompson, Sr. Director Conversion Optimization at TechTarget

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Email marketing

CRO

Conferences I spoke at: CXL Live, Optimizely roadshows

Blogs I contributed to: CXL

Hobby: wine, Netflix, my kids

Favorite food: Chocolate chip cookies

As a child I wanted to be: Lawyer

Describe your job in 3 words: Finding new avenues

I’m currently working on: Finding creative ways to get our users to register with us across our 80+ websites, given the fact that we’ve removed the main registration interactions from most of the pages (due to organic traffic challenges).

Also finding creative ways of getting ‘second clicks’ from our audience, working in personalization, content marketing and UX tests.

Colleen Harris, Product Manager for Digital Strategy and Reporting at CDK Global

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Analytics

Digital PR

Content Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: SMX Advanced, Digital Summit, Driving Sales

Blogs I contributed to: CDK Global blog

Hobby: Cross stitch and star wars

Favorite food: Pizza

As a child I wanted to be: Fozzie the Bear

Describe your job in 3 words: Digital storyteller

I’m currently working on: Working on a study around how once your website hits a certain level or mobile traffic the form pages convert better for phone calls.

Els Aerts, Co-founder and managing partner at AGConsult

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

CRO

User research

Conferences I spoke at: YoastCon, Nijmegen, the Netherlands, 2019 / Unbounce’s CTA Conference, Vancouver, Canada – 2018 / Conversion Jam, Oslo, Norway, 2018 / Conversion Jam, Stockholm, Sweden, 2018 / CXL Live, Austin, USA – 2018 / Digital Elite Camp, Tallinn, Estonia – 2018 / Microsoft One Analyst, Seattle, USA – 2018 / Conversion Hotel, Texel, the Netherlands – 2017 / Digital Elite Camp, Tallinn, Estonia – 2017 / Webbdagarna, Stockholm, Sweden – 2017 / Conversion Conference, Berlin, Germany – 2016 / Conversion Conference, London, UK – 2016

Hobby: Relaxing with my husband and friends, eating good food.

Favorite food: Couldn’t possibly choose just one thing.

As a child I wanted to be: A lawyer. On TV it looked like all they did was talk. And I was pretty good at talking so I thought: I could do that!

Describe your job in 3 words: Fulfilling. Challenging. Fun.

I’m currently working on: I’m working on my new talk for this year: The Lost Art of Asking Questions.

Stephanie Briggs, Partner at Briggsby

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: MozCon, FeverBee Sprint, SMX London

Blogs I contributed to: Briggsby blog

Hobby: Painting, hiking

Favorite food: Pasta

As a child I wanted to be: A broadcast journalist

Describe your job in 3 words: Getting SEO done

I’m currently working on: Right now I’m working growing my network in Portland.

Lily Ray, SEO Director at Path Interactive

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Analytics

Mobile marketing

Content Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: SMX West, Botify Connect, Brighton SEO (upcoming)

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Land, Moz (upcoming), Yext, Path Interactive, Stella Rising

Hobby: DJ, drummer, fitness

Favorite food: Healthy food

As a child I wanted to be: Drummer

Describe your job in 3 words: Challenging, exhilarating, rewarding

I’m currently working on: I am analyzing 100 websites to see how E-A-T played into effects of algorithm updates. Also analyzing how Google users feel about recent updates by Google.

Alexis Sanders, SEO Manager at Merkle

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: SEO

Conferences I spoke at: MozCon, SMX West/East/Advanced, BrightonSEO, FoundConf, OHGMcon3

Blogs I contributed to: Moz, SEL, Raven Tools, OnCrawl blog, with small contributions here and there

Hobby: drawing, learning random things (currently tackling math… and android app programming), reading, seeing architecture/art, cooking, reading

Favorite food: my moms chicken and dumplings (grandma’s recipe)

As a child I wanted to be: artist

Describe your job in 3 words: supporting others’ success

I’m currently working on: Learning math (calc 2 and discrete math), programming skills, becoming a better public speaker and storyteller, just started recording an eCommerce SEO podcast (for launch in April), I also really want to start a web comic (but am still a bit tentative).

Akvile DeFazio, President of AKvertise

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: Advertising

Conferences I spoke at: Hero Conf London, Swivel, SLCSEM, Digital Olympus, Women Who Mean Business, Social Media Online Summit, Wake Up Paso, Paid Traffic Conference, Templeton Women In Business

Blogs I contributed to: AKvertise, SEMrush, KoMarketing, Marketing Land, WordSteam, Clix Marketing, Swydo, adStage

Hobby: Painting and hiking

Favorite food: Sauce

As a child I wanted to be: an Archeologist

Describe your job in 3 words: Creative, innovative, rewarding.

I’m currently working on: An updated version of my ebook: The Small Business Guide to Facebook Ads.

Judith Lewis, Founder and CEO of Decabbit Consultancy

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

SMM

Growth marketing

Digital PR

Content Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: InOrbit, SES, SMX, LAC, DigitalZone, UnGagged, IWINETC, DWCC, Traverse, Pubcon, Wine in Moderation, Search Elite, Britmums, BrightonSEO and more

Hobby: Chocolate, Wine, Japanese Animation, Travel Blogging

Favorite food: Chocolate… Wine… Errrrr….

As a child I wanted to be: a lawyer

Describe your job in 3 words: Kickass Rockstar Awesomeness

I’m currently working on: I am currently deep in a few consultancy projects helping a few B2B and a B2C company change their digital marketing and get it working more efficiently, eventually leading to me leaving them with a plan going forwards.

I’m also working with a team of amazing SEOs to update the Econsultancy best practice guide to SEO, I teach courses on advances SEO, PPC and one on social media marketing (plus I do bespoke ones) and generally running around speaking at conferences and judging chocolate.

I’m also doing a weekly podcast and webcast with David Bain for SEMRush called Marketing Scoop!

Amanda Webb, Owner of Spoderworking

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SMM

Content marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Janet Murray’s content Live, Social Media Summit, DMX Dublin, various industry specific events

Blogs I contributed to: My own, social media examiner, AgoraPulse, razorsocial, John Loomer

Hobby: Cats, Dr who, travel

Favorite food: Noodles

As a child I wanted to be: A TV presenter

Describe your job in 3 words: I love it

I’m currently working on: I have a speaker roll at Social Media Marketing World. I’m working on strategies to get the most traction possible from this experience

Kelsey Jones, Founder of Six Stories

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

SMM

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, State of Search, Digital Olympus ;), SEJ Summit, SMX East

Blogs I contributed to: Salesforce Canada, Woobox, Copypress, KoMarketing

Hobby: doing hard HIIT workouts, reading

Favorite food: Mexican

As a child I wanted to be: an author

Describe your job in 3 words: lots of writing

I’m currently working on: I have been doing speaking engagements and training with Digital Marketing Institute and Grand Canyon University, and in 2019 I’d like to do more content strategy and writing projects.

SEO Jo Blogs, Marketing Manager at OnTheGoSystems

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Analytics

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: BrightonSEO, SES New York, BritMums Live, Digital Olympus, Search LDN

Blogs I contributed to: State of Digital and Digital Elite

Hobby: beach volleyball, cross fit, attempting half marathons, blogging on my travel blog and spending time with friends and family

Favorite food: Fried chicken with mashed potatoes and sweetcorn

As a child I wanted to be: A businessman

Describe your job in 3 words: Product Marketing Manager

I’m currently working on: I am the organizer of Search London, a meetup group in Central London. We just celebrated our 8th birthday in February.

I am the Marketing Manager at OnTheGoSystems, the company behind the WordPress plugins, WPML and Toolset. I am also an advisor for Digital Elite, the best SEO and CRO conference, taking place June 6, 2019.

Christine Gritmon, Social Media Strategist

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SMM

Conferences I spoke at: Inbound, Atomicon, Digital Women, Social Media Week Lima, Social Media Day Houston

Hobby: Home decor, beauty

Favorite food: Cheese

As a child I wanted to be: An artist

Describe your job in 3 words: Small business coach

I’m currently working on: Preparing for various speaking gigs and workshops (including the encore presentation of my How To Social content marketing webinar with Dorien Morin-Van Dam)

Selena Vidya, President & Head Consultant at Orthris

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Outreach

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon Vegas (multiple years and panels), Authority Intensive Copyblogger/Rainmaker), ROI, Digital Olympus, BlueGlass X, BlueGlass TPA

Blogs I contributed to: Moz, Search Engine Land

Hobby: Cars, writing, creating content, coffee (definitely counts), listening to true crime, reading, learning about the “unseen” world around us, film.

Favorite food: Tough question. It depends on my mood, but I really can’t go wrong with spicy as hell guacamole.

As a child I wanted to be: Inventor, writer and actor. Oh, and a horse trainer (which I briefly fulfilled)

Describe your job in 3 words: Gratifying, challenging, ever-changing.

I’m currently working on: A bunch of things. My podcast, PermissionLESS, can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and PermissionLESS.com.

I’m building a course focused on getting people in the right “action” mindset to kick ass in life and business (launching soon) along with supplementary products, I’ve been offering select spots for creative coaching (selenavidya.com/consulting) and something top secret that I really wish I could share right now but I can’t. 😉

Izzi Smith, SEO Manager at Sixt

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: SEO

Conferences I spoke at: BrightonSEO, Campixx, Searchmetrics Summit, SEOkomm, International Search Summit, OMLIVE

Blogs I contributed to: Mainly contributions to expert roundups (e.g. on ContentKing, Rank Ranger, Searchmetrics blog) and Ryte Magazine.

Hobby: My main hobby is SEO, of course! But aside from that, my interests lie in gaming, film, beer, attending meet-ups and writing.

Favorite food: Dim Sum

As a child I wanted to be: A marine biologist, despite being a terrible swimmer.

Describe your job in 3 words: Being on fire.

I’m currently working on: Right now I’m having a blast working on my digital marketing podcast “The Izzi & Nils Show” with my best mate and CRO expert Nils Kattau.

I’m also preparing a number of slide decks for really awesome upcoming conferences this year (such as SMX Advanced, Digital Elite Day, BrightonSEO and more) on topics such as UX-driven SEO, large scale local SEO and SERP optimization.

When I get the chance, I also really want to start building up my personal website with educational and, hopefully, entertaining content on all things Search.

Rhea Drysdale, CEO of Outspoken Media

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: MozCon, Pubcon, Search Marketing Expo, Affiliate Summit

As a child I wanted to be: She-Ra

Describe your job in 3 words: Strategy, consulting, leadership

I’m currently working on: Sourcing partners for content and SEO services

Stacey MacNaught, Founder of MacNaught Digital

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Content Marketing

Digital PR

Conferences I spoke at: Mozcon, BrightonSEO, SearchLove, Friends of Search, Learn Inbound, SEODay, Digital Olympus, OUTReach Conference, PILive

Hobby: Walking, Travelling, Spending Time With Family

Favorite food: Steak!

As a child I wanted to be: A Nun. Really.

Describe your job in 3 words: Improve client revenues

I’m currently working on: I’m focussed on client work predominantly, delivering organic revenue growth for largely consumer brands. Preparing talks for Digital Olympus, Freelance Heroes Day and Digital Elite Day.

SEJ Contributors

Jenny Halasz, President of JLH Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Mobile marketing

Content Marketing

SEO

Analytics

Conferences I spoke at: SMX, Ungagged, Pubcon, MN Search Summit, State of Search

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal, Search Engine Land

Hobby: playing video games

Favorite food: chocolate

As a child I wanted to be: A stage actor on Broadway

Describe your job in 3 words: challenging, powerful, beloved

I’m currently working on: Developing a framework to have open discussions about mental health awareness at conferences as part of educating fellow marketers and opening lines of communication to help each other.

Aleyda Solis,International SEO consultant and Entrepreneur

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: SEO

Conferences I spoke at: Inbound, Pubcon, BrightonSEO, Mozcon, SearchLove and many more!

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal

Hobby: To travel

Favorite food: Ramen Soup

As a child I wanted to be: An adult, to be able to do whatever I wanted 🙂

Describe your job in 3 words: Grow sites traffic

I’m currently working on: Besides doing SEO consultancy I’m also Remoters.net – a remote work hub, with remote jobs listings, guides, interviews, tools, events and more!

Kristine Schachinger, Founder of Sites Without Walls

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Analytics

CRO

Advertising

Technical SEO

Conferences I spoke at: Ungagged US, Ungagged UK, Search Leeds, Engage, SMX Advanced, SMX West, Pubcon (Vegas, New Orleans, Austin, Hawaii), Engage, RITMC, HITMC, SXSWx, ClickZ/SES

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal (current) Past: Search Engine Land, Marketing Land, SEMPost, Search Engine Watch, Momentology, State of Digital,

Hobby: Photography, Singing, Dance, Irish Pubs.

Favorite food: Anything Italian

As a child I wanted to be: A Microbiologist, Artist, Performer

Describe your job in 3 words: Deep Forensic Dives

I’m currently working on: Currently, just finished a long term full time/onsite project with a top 20 retailer. Now moving back into site auditing and site recovery planning.

I stand between people getting hired or fired. If I do it well, the company will hire more people and if I don’t people will lose their jobs. I take that very seriously and so I really like the feeling of turning companies around by fixing their organic and conversion issues.

I’ve taken companies from red to black simply by implementing proper SEO and Digital Marketing Strategies, so that is where I like to live these days.

Shelley Walsh, Founder of ShellShock

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Digital PR

Content Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: BrightonSEO

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Cycling, swimming, hiking, reading

Favorite food: Steak

As a child I wanted to be: An artist

Describe your job in 3 words: Creative. Content. Communication.

I’m currently working on: Focusing the service we offer at ShellShock to content strategy and evergreen content production with a subscription for content reviews and updates.

Viola Eva, Founder and SEO Consultant at Flow SEO

LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: SE

Conferences I spoke at: Ungagged Las Vegas, DMSS Conference, Search Marketing Summit Sydney

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Travel, fitness and yoga, mindfulness and psychology, painting

Favorite food: Eggs benedict and flat white

As a child I wanted to be: A writer/author

Describe your job in 3 words: Expansion. Joy. Flow.

I’m currently working on: Building customized SEO strategies for international brands. Working on my “conscious SEO for content creators” teaching materials.

Lisa Raehsler, SEM Strategy Consultant at Big Click Co

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SMM

Advertising

Analytics

Mobile marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, SES, SMX, HeroConf, MIMA, ClickZ, Zenith Conf, OMS

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Travel, yoga, DYI projects

Favorite food: Coffee

As a child I wanted to be: President

Describe your job in 3 words: Constantly evolving, challenging

I’m currently working on: Ramping up marketing for SEMPO @sempoglobal professional organization.

Miranda Miller, Digital Marketer at Miranda Miller & Co

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Blogs I contributed to: SEJ

Hobby: Traveling as often as possible!

Favorite food: All the food.

As a child I wanted to be: A force of nature.

Describe your job in 3 words: Contractor, Consultant, Fixer

I’m currently working on: I help brands, agencies and other organizations design and execute content strategy and systems that work. I also offer digital marketing consulting and troubleshooting on an hourly basis via video chat, teach digital marketing classes locally, and am designing an SEO course for content creators that will be available online this summer.

Hannah McNaughton, Founder and CEO of Metric Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: I teach 4-hour SEO Workshops at the Digital Summit Series. 2018 I taught in Kansas City, Chicago and Detroit.

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Singing

Favorite food: Medium rare filet mignon

As a child I wanted to be: A singer

Describe your job in 3 words: Purposeful, impactful, ever-changing

I’m currently working on: We are launching a new profit sharing program in our company based on the “pirate’s code.” At the end of each quarter, 20% of our profit is distributed to the team. We all win together or lose together. (Here’s to hoping there’s a lot more winning than losing!)

Amy Bishop, Owner of Cultivative, LLC

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Advertising

Growth marketing

CRO

Analytics

Mobile marketing

Content Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: SMX East, SMX West, SMX Advanced, SMX Munich, HeroConf, Utah DMC, PDX Engage, State of Search. In addition to those, I will also be speaking at Digital Growth Unleashed, Brighton, and SMX Advanced Europe this year.

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Land and Search Engine Journal

Hobby: I love to travel and I love being outdoors.

Favorite food: Probably sushi or shrimp but that’s a tough call. I love food.

As a child I wanted to be: As a child, I wanted to be a fashion designer which is laughable because I pretty much live in jeans and tee shirts.

Describe your job in 3 words: Performance-driven marketing

I’m currently working on: My focus in 2019 is on growing and scaling my agency as well as our brand awareness.

Julie Joyce, Owner of Link Fish Media

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: Link building

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: watching horror movies

Favorite food: cheese dip

As a child I wanted to be: A rockstar

Describe your job in 3 words: Never ever boring.

I’m currently working on: Revamping my SEMrush webinars.

Jessica Foster, SEO Content Strategist at Keys&Copy

LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content marketing

SEO

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal, Raven Tools

Hobby: Adventure travel

Favorite food: Pizza

As a child I wanted to be: An artist

Describe your job in 3 words: Free, challenging, compelling

I’m currently working on: Currently working on creating an SEO copy course for agencies and their writers

Abby Hamilton, Senior SEO Specialist at Merkle

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: SEO

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Skiing

Favorite food: Any combination of steak and seafood

As a child I wanted to be: When I was really young I used to say Britney Spears, that changed to a graphic designer as I got older and more realistic

Describe your job in 3 words: Optimizing, learning, evolving

I’m currently working on: My top areas of focus for 2019 are knowledge and sharing. As I continue to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanics behind many of the technical aspects of SEO, through research and trial, I’m also looking for ways to continue to contribute to the already extensive knowledge base that exists within the SEO industry.

Elizabeth Marsten, Senior Director, eCommerce Growth Services at CommerceHub

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise: Advertising

Conferences I spoke at: SMX Advanced, East and West, PPC Hero Con, Engage, Friends of Search, PPC Masters

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Kendo

Favorite food: Spaghetti

As a child I wanted to be: Paleontologist

Describe your job in 3 words: eCommerce advertising

I’m currently working on: Shopping Actions with Google, all things eCommerce and what does it all mean?!

Mindy Weinstein, CEO of Market MindShift

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Content marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Digital Summit, Pubcon, SMX and SEJ Summit

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal and Street Fight Mag

Hobby: Reading and hiking

Favorite food: All Italian food

As a child I wanted to be: A writer

Describe your job in 3 words: Digital marketing strategy

I’m currently working on: I’m working on my dissertation to complete my PhD program. I’m so close!

Dawn Anderson, Managing Director at Move It Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Mobile marketing

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, Mozcon, State of Digital, Brighton SEO, Ungagged London, Ungagged Las Vegas, SAScon, SEO & Love, Digital Growth Unleashed

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal, Search Engine Land, Smart Insights, State of Digital

Hobby: Learning

Favorite food: Seabass

As a child I wanted to be: Secretary

Describe your job in 3 words: Exciting, evolving, dynamic

I’m currently working on: Affiliate projects

Melissa Fach, Owner of SEO Aware

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SMM

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon Vegas, Florida, Austin

Blogs I contributed to: SEMrush, AuthorityLabs, Copypress, SEJ

Hobby: Reading

Favorite food: Rice

As a child I wanted to be: Psychologist

Describe your job in 3 words: Amazing and fulfilling

I’m currently working on: I always work to market Pubcon and to help readers find helpful information at SEMrush.

Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism at Microsoft

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Digital PR

Advertising

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: AdWeek New York, Live Ramp 2019 Ramp Up, Marketing MasterMind, SMX (West, East), Mumbrella 360, PubCon, SEOktoberfest, DMEXCO, Friends of Search, MN Search, Digital Summit, Internet Summit Raleigh, Search Insider Summit, Retail Global, Digital Dealer, Trillium Auto Dealers Association, Yext Onward, etc.

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal, Click Z, PPC Hero, The Verge, Media Post, Mumbrella, MarketingProfs, Forbes, Huffington Post, Entrepreneur

Hobby: Chasing my Toddler; Running; Crossfit; Sewing/Knitting

Favorite food: Dim Sum

As a child I wanted to be: A hacker

Describe your job in 3 words: visible face of brand

I’m currently working on: One super huge project — I’m 33 weeks pregnant! So I’m working on developing a human. On the side, when I’m not nauseous I’m finishing up writing two white papers including one that is the first installment of Microsoft’s annual Voice Search Report and Consumer Adoption of Voice Enabled Technologies. 🙂

Katy Katz, Director of Account Strategy at Marketing Refresh

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SMM

Marketing automation

Advertising

CRO

Digital PR

SEO

Email marketing

Analytics

Mobile marketing

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, State of Search, Zenith, Social Media Breakfast, MnSearch, HIMA, SearchHOU, Rocks Digital

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal, YouMoz, SEMrush, Business2Business

Hobby: Cooking

Favorite food: Cheese. I’m from Wisconsin!

As a child I wanted to be: Veterinarian

Describe your job in 3 words: All the Hats

I’m currently working on: I recently launched a sustainable sock company with my husband called swaggr. We make socks almost entirely from recycled plastic bottles. It’s been a ton of fun being on the “other side” of a passion project. We had a successful Indiegogo campaign and we’re live for e-commerce in March!

Jamie Alberico, SEO Product Owner at Arrow Electronics

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Analytics

Technical SEO

Conferences I spoke at: SearchCon, BrightonSEO, SearchLove, TechSEO Boost, Engage PDX

Blogs I contributed to: SEJ

Hobby: Dungeons and Dragons, travel, gardening, and illustration

Favorite food: diner breakfast food

As a child I wanted to be: a puppet fabricator at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop

Describe your job in 3 words: Ready, set, go.

I’m currently working on: My deck for SMX Munich! I’ll be sharing on the technical foundations of successful internationalization. SMX be my seventh talk (fourth international) since I put my hat in the speaking ring last year.

Ashley Ward, CEO and Digital Marketing Specialist at Madhouse Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SMM

Advertising

Analytics

Digital PR

Content marketing

Marketing automation

Mobile marketing

CRO

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon, BrightonSEO, SearchLove, Digital Summits, SMS Sydney, Content Marketing World

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal, AuthorityLabs

Hobby: Offroading, camping, writing, cooking

Favorite food: Sushi and everything Italian

As a child I wanted to be: an Oceanographer

Describe your job in 3 words: Empowering, flexible, challenging

I’m currently working on: Currently working on growing my agency to offer more in-depth consulting and auditing services for social media marketing and content marketing for medium to large-sized businesses.

Jes Scholz, Chief Digital Officer at Ringier

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Marketing automation

Content Marketing

SEO

Email marketing

Analytics

Advertising

SMM

Growth marketing

Conferences I spoke at: SearchLove, Friends of Search, SMX Munich, TuringFest, 3XE Digital, HeroConf, BrightonSEO

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal, Moz, OnCrawl

Hobby: Lindy hop dancing

Favorite food: Swiss chocolate

As a child I wanted to be: A landscape gardener

Describe your job in 3 words: Maternity leave cuteness

I’m currently working on: Project Eli – aka my newborn boy. But when I get back, working on technical SEOing our WordPress news site with Gutenburg in mind.

Melissa Mackey, Search Supervisor at Gyro

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SMM

Advertising

SEM

Conferences I spoke at: SMX Advanced, HeroConf, SLCSEM

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Playing music

Favorite food: Chocolate

As a child I wanted to be: Jane Pauley

Describe your job in 3 words: Busy but fun

I’m currently working on: Paid search and paid social for days

Debra Mastaler, Link building & content specialist at Alliance-Link

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Digital PR

Content Marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: SMX, SES, DMA

Blogs I contributed to: SEJ, SEL

Hobby: gardening, hiking, museum hopping

Favorite food: Just about everything but olives and anything made with soy sauce.

As a child I wanted to be: I’m still trying to figure it out.

Describe your job in 3 words: ever-changing.

I’m currently working on: I am in the process of launching a new directory, stay tuned.

Maddy Osman, SEO Content Strategist at The Blogsmith

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

SMM

Conferences I spoke at: Multiple WordCamps and other niche events

Blogs I contributed to: SEJ, Kinsta, BigCommerce, Sprout Social, and many more

Hobby: Reading! 52 books/year 🙂 learning how to ski by nature of living in colorado

Favorite food: I love to cook – but I can’t choose between healthy and unhealthy. A good balance of both!

As a child I wanted to be: The President. Now I’m sure I don’t.

Describe your job in 3 words: Creating useful content

I’m currently working on: A grant program for new freelancers! Sign up for my email newsletter to stay in the loop 🙂

Michelle Morgan, Director of Client Services at Clix Marketing

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Advertising

SMM

Conferences I spoke at: SMX, Pubcon, HeroConf, Engage, Utah DMC

Blogs I contributed to: Clix Marketing, Search Engine Journal, Wordstream, Unbounce

Hobby: Photography, LEGO

Favorite food: Anything spicy

As a child I wanted to be: Professional basketball player. Too bad I never got any taller…or better at basketball.

Describe your job in 3 words: Challenging, Rewarding, Ever-Changing

I’m currently working on: Right this moment, executing our strategy for a new SaaS client. Working through a large account restructure/expansion, while ensuring all conversion tracking and tagging are set up for long term success with both interface and CRM data points. Always love seeing all the pieces come together and have a huge impact on lead quantity and quality.

Frances Donegan-Ryan, Global Communities Manager at Microsoft

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Advertising

Content Marketing

Growth marketing

Diversity and Inclusion

Conferences I spoke at: SMX, Search Fest, Search Love, Engage, Janes of Digital, IAB, Bing Ads customer events, Marin

Blogs I contributed to: BingAds, Search Engine Journal , Search Engine Land, The Next Web, RetailMarketing, Small biz trends, Marketing Profs

Hobby: Wating Rugby – really sports of any kind, Shoe shopping, wine tasting, Opera and Ballet!

Favorite food: All the pasta

As a child I wanted to be: A lawyer

Describe your job in 3 words: entertaining, enriching, engaging

I’m currently working on: Getting advertisers to fall in love with Bing Ads and Microsoft Advertising. Making sure the industry has all the up-to-date info they need. Surpizing and delighting our global friends of Bing

Kameron Jenkins, Founder of Soapboxly and the SEO Wordsmith at Moz

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

Analytics

Conferences I spoke at: This year marks my first foray into industry speaking events! I’m slated to speak at WordCamp Santa Clarita and SearchLove Boston. Other speaking/teaching (but not conferences) = several Moz WBF videos and slated for one of Siege Media’s Content & Conversation segments.

Blogs I contributed to: Moz, Search Engine Journal, LSA

Hobby: Baking, being outdoors, and any activity that involves spending time with my husband Chris and our black lab Bagel.

Favorite food: I’m a sucker for pastries.

As a child I wanted to be: A journalist or a vet (I still love words & animals, so I guess I haven’t changed much!)

Describe your job in 3 words: dynamic, challenging, strategic

I’m currently working on: I’m currently pouring my heart, soul, and most of my waking thoughts into Soapboxly. I’m all-in on making this the greatest content-focused marketing agency it possibly can be, and I can’t wait to see how we’re able to help our clients grow their businesses.

Chandal Nolasco da Silva, Content Director at Acquisio

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

Digital PR

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: Host of Native Ads Conference and Panel at Google Montreal, frequent industry webinar speaker (AdAlysis, Hanapin Marketing, Page One Power etc), Has taught content marketing at Concordia University accelerator

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal (regularly), Marketing Profs, Convince and Convert, Crazy Egg, LSA Insider, SEMrush, Marketo

Hobby: Volunteering at a chimpanzee sanctuary, gardening, home design, Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Favorite food: Anything with rice noodles

As a child I wanted to be: Prime Minister

Describe your job in 3 words: Fun. Fortunate. Fabulous.

I’m currently working on: After Acquisio’s 2017 acquisition I’m currently transitioning to a role as Content Director at Web.com. This will mean elevating the Web.com brand through content marketing techniques and initiatives that speak to SMBs.

I’m stoked to ramp up organic traffic, external content collaborations and even develop an SEO-friendly strategy for YouTube! There is much to do and the marketing possibilities are broad, so it’s going to be an exciting year to come. Right now I’m doing the final QA on the new Acquisio website (check it out!).

Outside of this I’m proud to be Chair of the Acquisio Cares program, developing my PPC chops while helping non-profit organizations manage their Google advertising grants. Oh and I better start working on next quarter’s SEJ article 🙂

Kristi Kellogg, CEO and Founder of Dazzling Digital

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Content Marketing

SEO

SMM

Marketing automation

Analytics

Conferences I spoke at: Digital Growth Summit (Los Angeles); SocialPro (Seattle); Social Media Week (Los Angeles).

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal (Outside of digital marketing blogs, I also write for Brides, Allure, Glamour, Vogue, Teen Vogue and Epicurious).

Hobby: Dancing, fitness and home decorating.

Favorite food: Mediterranean food.

As a child I wanted to be: A writer or an actress

Describe your job in 3 words: Challenging, rewarding and limitless.

Julia McCoy, CEO of Express Writers

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Growth marketing

Content Marketing

SEO

Conferences I spoke at: CMWorld 2019 (upcoming!)

Blogs I contributed to: Search Engine Journal, Thrive, Content Marketing Institute, MarTech, The Content Advisory

Hobby: Playing the harp, baking Paleo recipes and meals!

Favorite food: Farm-sourced plant-based meals. Soooo good

As a child I wanted to be: Someone who ‘helps’ people, a leader, a creator. I thought that was a ‘nurse’ when I was little, but it turned out to be an agency CEO and content marketer instead!

Describe your job in 3 words: Fun, challenging, alive

I’m currently working on: I’m launching a new brand in April, 2019! I can’t say much about it, but it will be my third business (my first two are Express Writers & The Content Strategy & Marketing Course). I’m SO excited to reveal my new brand to the public soon!

Navah Hopkins, Services Innovation Strategist at WordStream

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Growth marketing

Mobile marketing

Advertising

CRO

Conferences I spoke at: PubCon, SMX, Search Marketing Summit, State of Search, Digital Olympus, Google Customer Events, SFIMA, SearchHou, Inbound+ Innovation Women Pop Up

Blogs I contributed to: WordStream, SEJ, SEMrush

Hobby: Gaming, cooking, pet mom, dancing, reading

Favorite food: Chicken Wings and carrots

As a child I wanted to be: An English teacher or a chef

Describe your job in 3 words: Empowering, innovative, pragmatic

I’m currently working on: My work revolves around empowering advertisers and agencies alike to get the most out of their accounts. Sometimes that means a deep dive into their accounts, but in many cases it’s a process conversation – helping them see new paths to profit and how to prioritize.

I take the intelligence from these conversations back to the customer success, product, and marketing teams at WordStream so we can evolve our offerings to better suit the needs of our customers.

I’m also able to pull data across the entire book to inform studies for speaking engagements (quality score, close variants, automation, etc.). I’ve also been volunteering at local universities to teach students “real world” marketing skills.

Olga Andrienko, Head of Global Marketing at SEMrush

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Growth marketing

Digital PR

Content Marketing

SMM

Influence Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: SMX, BrightonSEO, Ungagged, Pubcon

Blogs I contributed to: SEJ, SMExaminer, SEMrush

Hobby: cooking

Favorite food: steak

As a child I wanted to be: a doctor

Describe your job in 3 words: freedom, connections, teamwork

I’m currently working on: making SEMrush the most recognisable software brand in the world 🙂

Purna Virji, Senior Manager of Global Engagement at Microsoft

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

Mobile marketing

Content Marketing

Advertising

Conferences I spoke at: INBOUND, The Next Web Conference, AdWeek, MozCon, SearchLove, Pubcon, SMX, BrightonSEO, State of Search, Digital Summit etc.

Blogs I contributed to: Moz, Search Engine Land, Search Engine Journal

Hobby: Travel. I love it!

Favorite food: Indian street food, Turkish, Thai

As a child I wanted to be: a vet and take care of all the homeless dogs in the world.

Describe your job in 3 words: Exciting, ever-changing, fulfilling

I’m currently working on: A research piece into how we can better optimize the Customer Experience across our marketing channels, and with the help of AI.

Shelly Fagin, SEO & Community Manager at Highly Searched & SEMrush

Twitter | LinkedIn

Areas of expertise:

SEO

Analytics

Content Marketing

Conferences I spoke at: Pubcon Pro, Florida & Austin, HIMA Disrupt

Blogs I contributed to: SEJ

Hobby: Coding

Favorite food: Steak

As a child I wanted to be: Actress & Singer

Describe your job in 3 words: A Lead Generator

I’m currently working on: I’m about to launch a new company. It’s a development & SEO Agency specifically for Bloggers.

I’ve had the opportunity this past year to work with a lot of successful Food bloggers and helping them increase their rankings, page views and ad revenue has been such an amazing experience.

I’m looking forward to utilizing my knowledge & skills that I’ve used for over a decade with local business clients and apply them to an incredible niche!