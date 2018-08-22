Facebook Releases Tools for Creating Mobile Video Ads

Facebook is rolling out a set of tools to help advertisers create ads that are tailor-made for mobile devices.

The new video creation tools will allow advertisers to take still image ads and turn them into mobile-first video ads.

This includes converting existing images and text assets into video ads that are optimized for either the Facebook feed or for stories on Facebook and Instagram.

With four new templates in Facebook’s Ads Manager advertisers can create ads that are designed to achieve the following business goals:

Promoting a product: A 6-second ad focusing on a key product to generate interest and sales.

A 6-second ad showing a selection of products, promoting special offers, and driving sales.

A 15-second ad highlighting product features, using case studies, or explaining how a product works.

A 15-second ad designed to bring a brand to life and share what makes a product unique.

Facebook emphasizes the benefits of running ads that are specifically optimized for mobile devices:

“We’ve found that mobile-first creative has a 27% higher likelihood of driving brand lift and 23% higher likelihood of driving message association compared to video ads that are not optimized for mobile.”

For advertisers with existing video ads, Facebook has new tools to better optimize the ads for mobile:

Video cropping tool: Optimize the framing of video ads by cropping videos to Facebook’s recommended aspect ratios.

Create templated videos directly from a business page using existing assets such as photos and company logos.

As part of this update to video ads, Facebook offers a done-for-you option that requires no effort at all. When boosting a post, simply select the “animate” option to turn it into a video.