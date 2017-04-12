Facebook Makes 5 Changes To Video Metrics

Better video metrics are critical for marketers and businesses on Facebook, especially considering users are now watching more than 100 million hours of video every day.

That’s why Facebook is making five changes to video metrics in Page Insights, adding a couple new metrics and changing the way others are measured.

Here are the five changes to Facebook video metrics that marketers need to know.

1. New: Aggregate Minutes Viewed

Facebook has added aggregative minutes viewed. This new metric lets you see how many minutes your viewers spent watching all of your videos.

Until now, you’ve only been able to see how many minutes people watched your individual videos.

2. New: Video Metric Benchmarks

Facebook is also adding a benchmark to aggregated metrics and graphs so you can compare current and historical performance.

“Benchmarks are calculated based on the time period selected,” according to Facebook. “For example, when a publisher selects a 7 day time period for measurement, the benchmark will consist of data from the prior 7 days.

3. Change: Aggregate Video Views

Facebook is removing aggregate 10-second video views. Now Page Insights will only show aggregation for 3-second video views.

If you want to see stats for 10-second views for individual videos heading forward, this will still be available via the Facebook Graph API.

4. Update: Date Range Analysis

You will now be able to see the performance of all your videos during a specific time period.

Until now, you could only see the metrics for videos uploaded during a selected time frame.

5. New: Sorting Options

Finally, Facebook will now let you sort your top 50 videos for a selected time period.

You can do this either by the total number of views or minutes viewed.

