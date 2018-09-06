Facebook Lets Advertisers Target Users Based on Travel-Related Web History

Facebook has introduced a new way for advertisers to target users based on their history of travel-related web browsing.

An expansion to Facebook’s Flight Ads will allow advertisers to retarget users based on visits to other flight-related Pages, websites and apps.

Previously, the targeting capability of Flight Ads was limited to people who have visited an airline’s own website or app.

Facebook explains what this change means to advertisers:

“For example, let’s say people are looking at holiday trips to Mexico by browsing several airline sites and flight pricing apps. Airline brands can now use Flight Ads to reach those people with tailored ads promoting relevant flight routes. In addition, travelers that visit a travel-related Facebook Page, but have not yet chosen a trip destination may see an ad to visit an airline brand’s site.”

Advertisers who have been testing these new targeting capabilities are already seeing results, Facebook says.

Air France used Flight Ads to lower cost per search by 66%, while the app Hopper saw a 20% drop in its cost per app install.

Flight Ads will be available globally to all advertisers in the coming weeks on Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.

In the interest of privacy and transparency, Facebook reminds people that they can opt out of Flight Ads by clicking on the upper-right corner of an ad.

Facebook also advises that flight advertisers can reach customers through these new targeting methods without learning any personal information about them.