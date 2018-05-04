Facebook Introduces New Video Retention Metrics

Facebook will soon roll out improvements to the video retention graph available to pages in video insights.

Here is an overview of the new metrics that will be available to page admins in the coming weeks:

Followers vs Non-Followers : Breakdown of audience retention by people who follow a Page and people who don’t follow a Page.

: Breakdown of audience retention by people who follow a Page and people who don’t follow a Page. Audience Demographics : Breakdown of audience retention by gender.

: Breakdown of audience retention by gender. Zoom Chart: Zoom into the chart to get a closer look at the data. See how key moments in a video affected viewership.

In addition to the metrics listed above, Facebook says data in the video retention graph for videos longer than two minutes will now be more accurate. A bug was detected that specifically affected longer videos, which has since been fixed.