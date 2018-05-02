Advertisement
News
Facebook Introduces An Analytics App for iOS and Android

Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Facebook has introduced its first-ever Facebook Analytics app for measuring the performance of business pages.

Now available for iOS and Android, the Facebook Analytics app will help businesses conveniently review their key metrics in a mobile interface.

Using the app, businesses can stay on top of growth, engagement, and conversion efforts while on-the-go. Alerts can be set up to receive notifications when notable changes occur.

The Facebook Analytics app will allow you to:

  • Check the metrics you care about most in a personalized overview tab.
  • Create dashboards with the reports you have saved on desktop.
  • Browse automated insights relevant to your business.
  • Get notifications about anomalies in your data.

To get started, download the app by searching for “Facebook Analytics,” then log in with the same credentials you would use to access Facebook Analytics on the web.

