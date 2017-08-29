Facebook to Block Ads From Pages That Share Fake News

Facebook has taken a hard stance against the sharing of fake news and hoaxes on its platform.

It continues this trend by banning pages from advertising on Facebook if they have a history of repeatedly sharing fake news

Previously, Facebook would not allow ads on its network if they linked to fake news. That is still in effect, but the world’s top social network is clearing going a step further.

This update should help prevent fake news from spreading on Facebook, and prevent those who distribute fake news from making money.

Facebook explains this move was made because it has been found that some pages use ads to build their audience, only to advertise fake news after the audience has been built.

”Now, if a Page repeatedly shares stories that have been marked as false by third-party fact-checkers, they will no longer be able to buy ads on Facebook.”

The company notes that pages may eventually be allowed to run ads again if they stop sharing fake news.

”False news is harmful to our community. It makes the world less informed and erodes trust.”

Facebook is dedicated to fighting the distribution of fake news, and we’re only seeing the beginning of its initiatives.

Expect more announcements from the company in the future as it continues to further its efforts.