SEJ eSummit Starts Tomorrow: Accelerate Your SEO & Marketing for 2021

Speakers at SEJ eSummit include:

Lily Ray (Path Interactive)

Wil Reynolds (Seer Interactive)

Britney Muller (ex-Moz)

Martin Splitt (Google)

Jackie Chu (Uber)

Marie Haynes

Upasna Gautam (CNN)

John Shehata (Condé Nast)

and many more

Keynote & Main Stage

Learn:

How 2020 changed the course of SEO in 2021.

What 2021 will bring for SEO.

How to prepare for Google’s Core Web Vitals.

How to use search data to understand your customers better than ever.

What were the biggest digital ad shake-ups in 2020? (Plus: how to deal with them in 2021.)

SEO Stage

Learn:

What’s new with the introduction of Google’s Core Web Vitals.

How to improve SEO with Core Web Vitals and build an enterprise SEO mindset.

Why and how Featured Snippet answers are chosen.

How to diagnose the cause of a drop in Google organic traffic and how to fix it.

What distinguishes enterprise SEO from standard SEO.

How to get buy-in for your enterprise SEO efforts.

How automation can help you scale SEO in 2021 and where it helps best.

PPC & Paid Social Stage

Learn:

What’s new for 2021 in PPC and paid social and how the landscape is changing.

How to make paid social work better for lead generation.

How to utilize LinkedIn and direct response advertising to save time and drive leads.

What PPC strategies will generate more leads in 2021.

How best to utilize Facebook and Instagram Ads in 2021.

How to leverage audience targeting and creative tactics to improve conversion.

What data and tools to use to understand where to focus your PPC and SEO efforts.

How to use PPC to help you with your SEO, align efforts, and improve results from both.

Content Strategy Stage

Learn:

What’s trending in terms of value and building rapport with audiences right now.

Key areas to focus content strategies and how to ensure content converts.

How to ensure you get in front of the right audience and drive impact.

What strategies and tactics will work best to repurpose and promote content in 2021.

How to improve your current content and improve traffic and conversion rates.

How to ensure your Facebook video content generates more quality leads.

How and if you should be using TikTok for your business.

Enterprise SEO & Compliance Stage

Learn:

Where enterprise SEO sits in an organization.

How to overcome the most common enterprise SEO challenges in 2021.

How to get work done in a large organization with multiple stakeholders.

When and where to use data across your organization for a cross-functional SEM.

How to get SEO, content, and website managers to better work together on a common goal.

How to get enterprise SEO buy-in from the right players within your organization.

How to avoid costly legal pitfalls such as ADA accessibility fines.

How to protect your Intellectual Property and your customers’ privacy in 2021.

View the full list of speakers and agenda here.

On Day 2 of eSummit, SEO & PPC Master Classes from IBM and Cultivative will focus on advanced technical topics to give you a deeper understanding of how search works and what strategies and tactics are proven effective.

During eSummit one-on-one networking sessions, you can also connect with speakers and peers in private virtual conference rooms.

At SEJ eSummit, you can even take breaks to learn something new and refresh mentally and physically with our wellbeing sessions:

How to create a goal-driven mindset without going insane.

Find balance, find sanity: Yoga for your mind.

Mindful self-care in digital times: EXHALE.

Winter gardening basics.

Women in tech: Become a conference speaker.

Guilt-free goodies.

