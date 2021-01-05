Get Ahead in 2021 at eSummit: Learn Trends Impacting SEO, PPC & More

TL;DR: Register now for Search Engine Journal eSummit, happening on January 12-13, 2021.

As we enter a new year of digital marketing opportunity, there is no better time to sharpen your search and content marketing skills at eSummit and get ahead of 2021 right now.

2020 was a year of SEO fast learning, media and content course correction, and monumental digital transformation. The pace of change in 2021 will remain relentless, and as consumer behavior continues to be opened to volatility, marketers will need to be on the top of their game.

To stay up to date and ahead, peer-to-peer learning and collaboration are becoming key to powering personal and professional success across the whole search, social, content, and digital marketing landscape.

Join the SEJ community and connect with the industry’s most established marketing professionals on January 12 and 13.

At SEJ eSummit we have lots to share and there’s lots to learn, so forgive the slightly longer post – we think you find it useful as a guide to what’s in-store at eSummit

5 Amazing Keynotes From Industry Leading Professionals

We have a full learning experience planned for you across five tracks and more.

Below is an up-to-date list of all the confirmed speakers for SEJ’s eSummit and their presentation topics:

Keynotes & Main Stage

Izzi Smith, Technical SEO Analyst, Ryte

Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal

Panel: What Will 2021 Bring for SEO?

Lily Ray, SEO Director, Path Interactive

Keynote: How 2020 Changed the Course of SEO in 2021

Alexis Sanders, Senior SEO Account Manager, Merkle

Rachel Costello, Technical SEO Consultant, Builtvisible

Panel: Future of Speed & Performance: Your Core Web Vitals Strategy

Wil Reynolds, Founder & Vice President of Innovation, Seer Interactive

Keynote: SEO to Growth: How to Use Your Siloed Search Data to Help Your Company Understand Your Customer Better Than Ever

Britney Muller, SEO Consultant and Data Science Student, Britney Muller LLC

Automating Data Insights

World Class Speakers From Leading Brands and Professionals

“The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.” – Herbert Spencer

Wise words that the team behind eSummit took to heart when selecting over 40 of the best marketing speakers across the SEO, PPC, social, and content marketing landscape.

All eSummit speakers were chosen based on their experience, knowledge, and ability to share actionable insights with an audience.

SEO Stage

Bartosz Goralewicz, CEO, Onely

No More Theory: Web Vitals – a Look Under the Hood of Real Brands

Bastian Grimm, CEO & Co-founder, Peak Ace AG

Deep-Diving Into Google’s Core Web Vitals

Upasna Gautam, Product Manager, Ecommerce, CNN

Panel: Ask an SEO

John Shehata, Vice President of Audience Development Strategy, Condé Nast

Panel: Ask an SEO

Martin Splitt, Developer Advocate, Google

Core Web Vitals – Why, What, and How?

Adam Riemer, President, Adam Riemer Marketing, LLC

Joe Hall, SEO Consultant, Hall Analysis LLC

Panel: Ask an SEO

Marie Haynes, CEO, Marie Haynes Consulting Inc.

How to Diagnose the Cause of a Drop in Google Organic Traffic

Jackie Chu, SEO Lead Intelligence, Uber

Scaling SEO for the Enterprise

PPC and Paid Social Stage

Michelle Morgan, Director of Client Services, Clix Marketing

How to Generate Better Quality Leads Through PPC

Garrett Mehrguth, CEO and Co-founder, Directive

Making Paid Social Work for Lead Generation in 2021

Amy Bishop, Owner & Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative LLC

Panel: Ask a PPC

Amy Bishop, Owner & Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative LLC

How to Engage Users and Continually Test at Every Stage of the Buying Funnel

Akvile DeFazio, President, AKvertise

How to Leverage Innovative Audience Targeting & Creative Tactics

Navah Hopkins, Director of Paid Media, Hennessey Digital

Panel: Ask a PPC

Navah Hopkins, Director of Paid Media, Hennessey Digital

PPC & SEO Winning Together

Content Strategy Stage

Mari Smith, CEO, Mari Smith International, Inc.

How to Ensure Your Facebook Video Content Generates Quality Leads

Andy Crestodina, Co-founder and CMO, Orbit Media Studios

Laser-Focused Content Strategy: 9 Legit Ways to Drive Impact at Every Stage of the Funnel

Gisele Navarro, CEO, NeoMam Studios

Shama Hyder, CEO & Founder, Zen Media

Panel: Ask a Content Expert

Anna Crowe, Assistant Editor, Search Engine Journal

Making the Most from Your Existing Content Online

Julia McCoy, Content Hacker and Founder, Express Writers

5 Content Strategy Techniques that Are Trending for 2020 and Will Stick Around

Kaleigh Moore, Freelance Writer

Raj Nijjer, VP, Marketing, Yotpo

Panel: Ask a Content Expert

Enterprise SEO & Compliance Stage

Jenn Mathews, SEO Manager, GitHub

Where Does SEO Fit?

Patrick Reinhart, VP, Digital Strategies, Conductor

Why Getting SEO, Content, and Web on the Same Page Is Critical to SEO Success

Patrick Kajirian, SEO Product Manager, Realtor.com

Ask an Enterprise Expert

Ruth Carter, Evil Genius, Carter Law Firm

How to Avoid the Costliest Legal Mistakes

Kim Krause Berg, Accessibility and Usability Specialist, Creative Vision Web Consulting

The Emergency Guide to Website Accessibility Compliance

Ruth Carter, Evil Genius, Carter Law Firm

Panel: Ask a Lawyer

SEO and PPC Master Classes

On Day 2 of eSummit Advanced SEO and PPC Master Classes will feature in-depth training on advanced SEO and PPC strategies and tools to meet your business goals and address challenges in preparation for the year ahead.

Advanced SEO Master Class

Keith Goode, Sr. SEO Strategist, IBM

Advanced PPC Master Class

Amy Bishop, Owner & Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative, LLC

Learn more about the Master Class Experience here

The Virtual Conference & One-On-One Networking Sessions

eSummit will be held online via Hopin. It’s intuitive and simple to use.

To better understand how you can make the most of it as an attendee, we encourage you to visit the Hopin support center.

During the one-on-one networking sessions, you can connect with all our speakers and peers from companies such as IBM, CNN, Realtor.com, Condé Nast, Uber, GitHub, and many more.

Live Partner Sessions & Exclusive Offers in the Expo Hall

The SEJ eSummit Virtual Expo Hall is where you can learn about helpful products and services from our amazing sponsors and access exclusive offers.

Sponsors will be manning their virtual booths in real-time throughout the day to answer questions and help you solve problems.

Purelinq: Learn how to improve your enterprise link building and drive predictability and scalability. Purelinq is the result of our desire to find and expedite link placements and asset distribution in highly-contextual articles and high-quality sites. With a database of over 60,000 independent blogs, influencers, and publishers our team can generate links in any category. We build highly-complex programs that perform with a 90% success rate on unlinked brand mentions.

CallRail: Learn how to bring complete visibility into your calls, conversions, and conversation. CallRail is a platform that boosts conversion by improving the quality of your leads and the content of your conversations. The CallRail platform is intuitive and its helpful tools make gaining actionable clarity and making better decisions possible. Results-driven, it is priced for businesses at every scale.

Page One Power: Page One Power is an SEO agency specializing in sustainable link building and strategic content creation. More links, better content. With over ten years of experience, Page One Power has the proven ability to build pages that earn visibility and links online, with stable processes to secure the links your pages deserve.

Internet Marketing Ninjas: Internet Marketing Ninjas has been a pioneer in search engine optimization ever since industry leader Jim Boykin founded the company in 1999. Since that time, SEO has grown and evolved, the rules have changed, but no matter what, Internet Marketing Ninjas has always stayed ahead of the game. Throughout the company’s history, we’ve never strayed from our mission to bring their clients the best and most relevant traffic using safe, white-hat methods.

Conductor: Our top-rated SEO platform gives you everything your team needs to be successful in SEO and content. Our customer intelligence platform provides deep insight into search intent, empowering you to take actions that make an impact across digital channels. Increase visibility, drive revenue, and share your success with our SEO technology, Conductor Searchlight.

One Little Web: Reseller-friendly SEO & Content Services that deliver real results. Let our dedicated and experienced team handle your SEO and content marketing campaign. Get well-researched and unique content that serves the readers’ intent and ranks in Google. 100+ years combined experience of creating unique and value-driven content that ranks.

Work-Life Balance Track

At eSummit, we have lots of fun and have wellbeing activities lined up for you too! This year, you’ll have the opportunity to take a little rest from learning and keep refreshed mentally and physically throughout the two-day event.

Dixon Jones, Inlinks.net

How to Create a Goal-driven Mindset Without Going Insane

Duane Forrester, Yext

Find Balance, Find Sanity: Yoga for Your Mind

Shanta Hayes, SLHayes Group

Mindful Self-Care in Digital Times: EXHALE

Dan Leibson, Local SEO Guide & Rachel Anderson

Winter Gardening Basics

Upasna Gautam, CNN

Women in Tech: Become a Conference Speaker

Darlene Johnson, Encore.org

Guilt-free Goodies

Evening Reception

For those of you who like to unwind and love music, at the end of Day 1 we have Brooklyn based DJ Lily Ray playing some melodic house at the end of day one.

Judging from the response last year, this is something not to be missed!

Be the First to Know

Be the first this year to know about new 2021 trends that impact SEO, PPC, social, content, and digital marketing.

Connect & Learn

Connect with hundreds of industry leaders who will be sharing actionable learnings and advice to drive traffic, leads, and sales in 2021

Engage & Build

Engage with like-minded professionals and build winning enterprise search and content strategies for the year ahead

Get Ahead

Sharpen your personal and professional skills and get ahead of your 2021 competition in terms of search and content performance and digital Share of Voice

The speakers, the brands, your peers, and the team at SEJ are looking forward to seeing you at eSummit!

