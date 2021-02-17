Fundamentals of Link Building for Ecommerce & Affiliate Sites in 2021 [Webinar]

Looking to boost your ecommerce and affiliate site’s search visibility in 2021?

Building links to your category, product, and affiliate review pages may be just what you need to seriously move the needle.

But how do you get started?

Join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, February 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

Kevin Rowe, Founder of PureLinq, reveals the fundamentals of link building for ecommerce and affiliate sites in 2021.

In this presentation, you will learn:

Tips for properly vetting site quality to maximize the impact of your link building efforts.

How to select ecommerce or affiliate pages for link building based on data-informed analysis.

Details on how to secure links to product category or review pages with the most effective link building strategy – unlinked brand mentions.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Prospecting and securing critical category or commercial page links play a major role in driving rankings in competitive fields.

In this webinar, Rowe, who has built link building campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, luxury hospitality brands, a large variety of affiliate sites, and ecommerce clients, shares tips to make the process less tedious and more efficient.

See you soon!