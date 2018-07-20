Advertisement
DuckDuckGo Blasts Google for Anti-Competitive Search Behavior

On the heels of Google being fined a record-breaking $5 billion by the EU for antitrust violations, search engine DuckDuckGo has voiced its concerns over Google’s search practices.

In a series of tweets from the company’s official Twitter account, DuckDuckGo voiced its support for the EU cracking down on Google’s anti-competitive search behavior.

DuckDuckGo goes on to list the ways in which Google has made it difficult to compete.

Apparently, Google’s anti-competitive search behavior extends beyond the Android operating system.

When DuckDuckGo updates its Chrome browser extension, the browser displays a message asking if users would like to disable the extension and revert their default search settings back to Google.

It’s understandable why Google asking users to switch search engines is a concern for DuckDuckGo.

Another concern DuckDuckGo has is that Google owns the domain Duck.com, which redirects to the Google home page.

DuckDuckGo claims this consistently confuses its users.

It would be interesting to see the data on how many users visit Duck.com expecting to reach DuckDuckGo. Although it’s difficult to think of any other reason why Google would register that domain.

Gabriel Weinberg, CEO & Founder of DuckDuckGo, issued the following statement from his own Twitter account.

Those tweets were published earlier this week when the news first broke about the EU’s fine.

Since then, DuckDuckGo has been consistently throwing shade at Google. Its most recent tweet debunks a “myth” about Google Chrome’s incognito mode.

