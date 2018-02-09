Driving More Calls and Customers from AdWords and Bing [E-BOOK]

This guide is perfect for paid search marketers looking to boost PPC conversions and maximize ad spend.

Your PPC campaign might be optimized to get clicks, but is it optimized to drive more inbound calls to your business?

Calls are often the most lucrative type of conversions. Yet, they are also the most difficult to track and measure.

Now that searchers have gone mobile, marketers investing in paid search should veer away from old desktop-centric thinking and adopt new ad, bidding, and attribution strategies to drive more call conversions and sales.

Discover how you can take your PPC campaign to the next level from SEJ’s new e-book Driving More Calls and Customers from AdWords and Bing.

This guide, created in partnership with DialogTech, covers what you need to know to drive more call conversions at a lower cost.

Download the free e-book here.

The ability to distinguish which marketing source actually drives the calls to a business is indispensable.

With the help of call analytics, paid search marketers are now empowered to make informed decisions that can significantly boost ROI.

Learn how you can take advantage of every inbound call – and the wealth of data that comes with it – in this must-read e-book for every search engine marketer.

In Optimize Paid Search ROI with Call Analytics, you will learn:

What Is Call Tracking & Why It Matters.

6 Ways to Drive More Calls with Paid Search.

How to Optimize Call Conversions: 10 Awesome Strategies.

How to Optimize Landing Pages for Phone Calls.

5 Important Call Metrics You Need to Track.

The Top 6 Dangers of Ignoring Calls.

It also includes a special case study on how DialogTech’s Call Analytics Solution Helps HotelsCorp Optimize Search Campaigns.