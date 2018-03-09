11 Places You Can Create a Brand Logo for Free

We’ve all heard about the importance of “branding” one’s business.

It’s important to present a strong, cohesive image to customers.

A logo can help you do that.

Now, you don’t need to be a design expert to create a logo that grabs someone’s attention for all of the right reasons.

And you don’t have to pay a professional a small fortune to get a high-quality result (shocking, I know).

There are numerous resources that will let you design a logo for free, and some of the unicorns in the industry will even allow you to download it without having to pay a penny.

Here are 11 stunning online resources to create a logo for free.

The free version of the Logomakr service allows you to choose from thousands of stock icons and use hundreds of available fonts.

The color options are plentiful and adjustable, and all of the objects used can be resized and rearranged for a truly custom experience.

Once you create a logo, you can save it to your computer for free.

Paid services are also available for those who would like professional assistance designing (or redesigning) a logo.

You can also choose Free Logo Design for your logo creation needs.

Completely free options are available, letting you create a logo using their range of icons, fonts, shapes, and colors.

You can also use available templates to help with the design process.

The free version is not high-resolution, but you can create your logo at a size that allows for multiple uses even at lower resolutions.

You can purchase a hi-res version of your logo.

Logo Type Maker has a logo generator that can be used to create a logo that you can download for free.

The resolution of the final image is somewhat low, and customization options are limited, but it can still create a high-impact design for no cost to you.

Low-resolution files are also free at Designimo, and high-resolution variants can be purchased.

The process is extremely simple. Just enter your business name and see the samples.

You can search through the samples using keywords to help choose images that fit your business, and a basic level of editing can be done before you download.

Another site that requires a purchase to download your creation, but lets you design for free, is Logo Garden.

The image, font, and color options are vast, giving you a lot of power when you create a logo.

After the design is complete, just download it to your computer after paying a small fee.

Logo design services are also available, as well as options for creating websites, business cards, T-shirts, and promotional items.

If you want a site that helps you create a logo by walking you through simple design steps, Design Mantic is easy enough for just about everyone to use.

Simply select one of the three logo categories, one of three font options and how many colors you would like included in the logo.

Next, enter your business name and choose an industry, and the site generates numerous designs for you.

Once the logos are created, you can search using certain keywords and view variations of one of those displayed. From there, you can keep it as is or customize various aspects before saving.

Design Mantic requires you to purchase the logo, but the design tools can all be used for free.

Graphic Springs also allows you to use the logo maker for free.

It includes access to some features that aren’t necessarily available on every site that allows you to create a logo for free, like certain visual effects.

However, you must purchase the files before they are available for download.

If you do want to make changes to the logo after purchase, those can be done at no extra cost.

Another site that uses the “try before you buy” model is Logo Maker.

You can create a logo for free and then make a purchase once the design is to your liking.

This site boasts 10,000 available icons, so you may be able to find something more unique with this service compared with some of the others.

All of the design related functions are available for free through Free Logo Services, so you only have to pay if you create a logo you love.

This site walks you through the process, letting you view their creations and customize your selection.

As a bonus, you can also use the design software to create other items, like business cards, making it closer to a one-stop shop than some other offerings.

The design portion of the Logo Yes site is accessible for free, though a purchase must be made to download the file.

However, they offer their services at a significantly lower cost than some others, with some buying options falling under a dollar.

The available options are somewhat limited, such as the number of fonts from which to choose, but you can still create a logo worth using here.

With Flaming Text, you get access to some logo creation capabilities for free.

However, downloading the files for business use requires payment.

Personal and academic users can use the available logos and fonts at no costs, though the available features are somewhat limited.

This post was originally published on Inc.com