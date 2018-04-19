10 Ways You Can Create Urgency to Increase Conversions & Sales

One of the best ways to make more conversions and sales is to create a sense of urgency in your marketing.

The longer someone deliberates over whether to buy your product or service, the more likely it is that they’ll talk themselves out of it.

But if you can create anxiety in your audience with the idea that your product or service might not be available in the future, people will be much more likely to take quick action and make a purchase.

Dial up your sense of urgency with these 10 tried-and-true tips.

1. Offer Something People Want

Urgency only works if your product or service is something that people actively want to begin with.

If someone isn’t interested in your product, all the limited-time offers in the world won’t make them want it.

Urgency amplifies already-present feelings of wanting something – it doesn’t create them.

2. Set a Deadline

If potential customers know there’s no rush to buy your product or service, they’ll probably put off buying it to weigh the pros and cons – and maybe forget about it forever.

Create an incentive to take action by running your sales and offers for a limited time. One effective way to create time pressure is to use a countdown timer on your site.

Show viewers how many days, hours, and minutes they have to make a decision.

Check out how Amazon uses the power of a limited-time offer.

On many of their product pages, the ecommerce giant highlights how soon you’ll have to order something to get it by a specific date.

Amazon tells customers how quickly they have to order an item to get quick delivery, right down to the minute.

3. Use FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)

The scarcer a product or service is, the more people want it.

So if you can highlight how scarce your product or service is – or at least create the illusion that it’s about to run out – you can drive people to click the Buy button before somebody else does.

For ecommerce businesses, one common way to do this is to announce that you only have a certain number of an item left in stock.

If you sell a service, you can make the same principle work for you by, for example, only taking on a certain number of clients every month.

Once again, Amazon knows how to put the pressure on when their stock of an item is running low:

Amazon creates a sense of scarcity by telling customers when their stock is running low.

Another way to make your product or service seem scarce is to create a sense of competition.

Booking.com does this well by showing viewers how many other people are looking at a certain hotel and how many rooms are left.

Booking.com ramps up their sense of urgency by making visitors feel as if someone else could book the room they want at any moment.

4. Use the Right Words

Strong ad copy and a compelling call to action can make all the difference between whether your visitors make a purchase or click away.

Time-related words are especially useful if you want to create a sense of urgency.

Try incorporating some of these words into your copy:

Now

Hurry

One time only

Last chance

Before it’s gone

Clearance

Today only

Limited time

Instant

Don’t miss out

5. Offer a Bonus Incentive

In addition to your main offer, give people an extra incentive to act fast.

For instance, offer free shipping for a limited time, or give your first 10 buyers a free surprise gift.

This technique works well when layered with other limited-time or FOMO tactics.

6. Write Powerful Subject Lines for Your Emails

In your marketing emails, use your subject line to establish a sense of scarcity or urgency.

Time-related words, like the ones listed above, or vivid action verbs get people’s attention best.

The more clearly you get your message across, the more likely subscribers will be to open the email (and then visit your site).

7. Use Numbers

Numbers are a great way to get people’s attention and make an offer more attractive

You can use numbers to push a sense of scarcity – for instance, “Just 3 more in stock!”

Or you can boost your social proof with numbers by telling customers how many other people have bought your product or service.

8. Use Warm Colors

Colors and psychology are deeply linked.

Research from HubSpot supports the idea that using warm colors – red, yellow, and orange – for your CTA buttons can create a sense of urgency that drives action.

Cool colors like blue and green, on the other hand, aren’t as effective at getting visitors to click.

Whatever color you decide to use for your buttons, make sure they stand out from the rest of your page.

9. Customize Your Offers

Make your urgency-driven offers even more compelling by personalizing them.

For instance, track the pages or items that visitors view on your site, and offer them discounts that are relevant to their interests.

Or, if you want to recapture a lead who abandoned their shopping cart, send an email reminding them that they have only a limited time to return and buy the items they were considering.

10. Keep the Pressure On

Take a look at your sales funnel and see where you lose the most leads.

Then figure out how you can increase the urgency of your marketing at these critical points.

For instance, if people tend to leave your site after putting a few things in their cart, you could add a countdown timer to your shopping cart page to remind people that your sale ends soon.

Summary

If you want to sell more, boosting the sense of urgency in your marketing is the way to go.

Making people feel as if they’re about to miss out on or lose a great opportunity is a powerful way to drive conversions.

One parting tip: like many other techniques, the urgency is best used in moderation. Don’t try to put pressure on your potential customers all the time, or they’ll stop taking your offers seriously.

Instead, focus on periodically offering great deals that really are limited.

