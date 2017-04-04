Content Marketers: Organic Traffic Is The Key Success Metric

Content ROI remains one of the biggest struggles for marketers. Usually that’s because marketers are creating content with no greater business goals or objectives in mind beyond creating more content to generate traffic and engagement.

Companies are spending an estimated $135 billion on content marketing every year. Marketers who are unable to demonstrate ROI might soon face struggles justifying a continued investment in content creation – especially considering that most content fails.

So how are content marketers measuring the success of the content they create? Organic traffic is the top content marketing metric of choice, according to a new survey from SEO software service provider Conductor.

SEO + Content = Better Together

It seems content and SEO teams are working well together. According to Conductor’s survey:

35 percent said an SEO professional was part of the content team.

45 percent said they work closely together with the SEO team.

21 percent identify themselves as a hybrid content/SEO professional.

92 percent agreed that understanding and executing SEO better will help them do their job more effectively.

This collaboration is great news, especially considering that most of today’s content jobs (e.g., content marketing specialists, content managers, content directors) require SEO skills.

Top 7 Content Success Metrics

While organic traffic was the favorite of marketers in this survey, it wasn’t the only metric. The full list:

Organic traffic Leads Social engagement All traffic Time on site Revenue Transactions

Conductor surveyed 163 content marketers working at agencies as well as B2B, B2C, and publishing companies. Company sizes ranged from under 100 to more than 10,000 employees.

Check out Conductor’s full survey, Anatomy of the Modern Content Marketing Team, to see more insights on content team structure, leadership, and reporting.

Image Credit: Depositphotos