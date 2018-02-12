Don’t Get Burned: How to Choose the Right Link Building Agency [Webinar]

If your company doesn’t have the in-house skills to implement a link building campaign, you’ve probably thought of hiring – or have already hired – an agency to handle it for you.

Here’s a common scenario:

You already know that you shouldn’t miss out on the great opportunities that link building can bring so you make hiring a link building agency your priority.

However, there’s one problem: choosing the right one is not as easy as it seems.

You go on a quest to vet link building agencies and lots of them try hard just to get your business.

They talk the big talk about things like “transparency” and “communication.”

You finally think you’ve found the perfect fit – only to learn along the way that those same people you trusted will burn you in the end.

Choosing the Right Link Building Agency

The world of link building can be a dirty place. Ghosting, deception, spammy “quality,” zero follow-through – these are just some of the unwanted headaches you might encounter if you happen to choose the wrong agency.

You know you need help link building, but how do you sort through who’s legit and who’s not?

Learn what to look out for when vetting a link building agency when you join the next SEJ ThinkTank on Wednesday, February 21 at 2 p.m ET, featuring North Star Inbound’s Nicole DeLeon and Andrea Pretorian.

In this sponsored webinar, DeLeon and Pretorian will chat through their link building agency stories – both the horrors and successes.

They will also share their specific tips and strategies on:

What common myths exist about link building, and what shady practices should you look out for?

When is it time to break up and find a new link building agency?

How can you spot when there’s a great agency behind the great salesperson?

What can you reasonably expect from your link building agency, and how can you help them work better for you?

Achieve a Successful Link Building Partnership

Following the presentation, get the chance to ask DeLeon and Pretorian anything you want to know in a live Q&A session hosted by SEJ Advisor Brent Csutoras.

If you want to know how to sort through legit link building agencies from the fake ones, register for this webinar today!