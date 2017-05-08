You Can’t Change the Default Search Engine on Windows 10 S

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 10 S, will come without the ability to change the default search engine to anything other than Bing. On top of that, Windows 10 S users will not be able to change their default web browser to anything other that Microsoft Edge.

Due to the fact Windows 10 S will only install apps from the Windows Store, it’s possible alternative browsers will not even be an option at all. At the time of this writing, browsers like Chrome and Firefox are not available.

This is all being done for the sake of security, says Microsoft. Those who don’t like the restrictions can download Windows 10 Pro for $49 instead (or free for students and teachers).

Microsoft welcomes additional browsers on Windows 10 S, but it’s up to the browser developers to make them available. All developers have to submit their app for verification before it appears in the Windows Store.

Windows 10 S will be launched alongside Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop later this year.