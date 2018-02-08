62 Top Brand Commerce Experts You Must Follow

Odds are that content or thought leadership from influential sources is on top of your list.

This is true of many marketers, merchants, advertisers or vendors seeking help in the world of brand commerce.

As this world of Commerce evolves, I too, am constantly on the search for solid advice.

After extensive research and outreach within my network, I compiled a list influencers in brand commerce, segmented by industry influencers, reporters, analysts and heavy hitters at traditional and challenger brands.

Top Industry Influencers in Brand Commerce

If you are seeking advice, follow these people on Twitter and connect with them on LinkedIn. You can easily follow them on this Twitter list.

Anil Aggarwal, Founder, Shoptalk

Follow @anildaggarwal on Twitter

Follow Anil on LinkedIn

Anne-Marie Stephen, CEO, Kwolia

Follow @annemarie_ams on Twitter

Follow Anne-Marie on LinkedIn

Brian Solis, Principal Analyst, Altimeter

Follow @briansolis on Twitter

Follow Brian on LinkedIn

Bryan Eisenberg, Partner, Eisenberg Holdings

Follow @TheGrok on Twitter

Follow Bryan on LinkedIn

Deborah Weinswig, Managing Director, Fung Global

Follow @debweinswig on Twitter

Follow Deborah on LinkedIn

Doug Stephens, Founder, Retail Prophet

Follow @RetailProphet on Twitter

Follow Doug on LinkedIn

Harley Finkelstein, COO, Shopify

Follow @harleyf on Twitter

Follow Harley on LinkedIn

Jason Goldberg, SVP Content and Commerce, Razorfish

Follow @retailgeek on Twitter

Follow Jason on LinkedIn

Jay Baer, Founder, Convince and Convert

Follow @jaybaer on Twitter

Follow Jay on LinkedIn

Jeff Barnett, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Follow @jgbarnett on Twitter

Follow Jeff on LinkedIn

Jim Christian, CEO, Blush Digital

Follow @Jim_Christian on Twitter

Follow Jim on LinkedIn

Joe Skorupa, VP Distinguished Analyst, Gartner

Follow @JoeSkorupa on Twitter

Follow Joe on LinkedIn

Lee McCabe, VP North America, Alibaba

Follow @leemccabe on Twitter

Follow Lee on LinkedIn

Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal

Follow @lorenbaker on Twitter

Follow Loren on LinkedIn

Marsha Collier, President, The Collier Company

Follow @MarshaCollier on Twitter

Follow Marsha on LinkedIn

Marc Lore, CEO, Walmart.com

Follow @marcericlore on Twitter

Follow Marc on LinkedIn

Peter Sheldon, VP Strategy, Magento Commerce

Follow @peter_sheldon on Twitter

Follow Peter on LinkedIn

Rob Garf, VP Industry Strategy and Insights, Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Follow @RetailRobGarf on Twitter

Follow Rob on LinkedIn

Robin Lewis, Founder, The Robin Report

Follow @robinreport on Twitter

Follow Robin on LinkedIn

Ryan Craver, SVP Emerging Brands, Lamour Group

Follow @ryanmcraver on Twitter

Follow Ryan on LinkedIn

Shashi Seth, SVP Oracle Marketing Cloud, Oracle

Follow @shashiseth on Twitter

Follow Shashi on LinkedIn

Shelly Palmer, CEO The Palmer Group

Follow @shellypalmer on Twitter

Follow Shelly on LinkedIn

Ted Rubin, Acting CMO, Brand Innovators

Follow @tedrubin on Twitter

Follow Ted on LinkedIn

Tomer Tagrin, CEO, Yotpo

Follow @ttagrin on Twitter

Follow Tomer on LinkedIn

Tracey Wallace, Senior Content Manager, BigCommerce

Follow @tracewall on Twitter

Follow Tracey on LinkedIn

Top Analysts in Brand Commerce

These analysts are from research companies like Forrester, Gartner and more. You can easily follow them on this Twitter list.

Brendan Miller, Retail Analyst, Forrester

Follow @brendan_miller on Twitter

Follow Brendan on LinkedIn

Cathy Boyle, Mobile Analyst, eMarketer

Follow @c_b_ on Twitter

Follow Cathy on LinkedIn

Collin Colburn, Analyst, Forrester

Follow @collincolburn_ on Twitter

Follow Collin on LinkedIn

Gene Alvarez, Managing VP, Gartner

Follow @galvar60 on Twitter

Follow Gene on LinkedIn

Jason Daigler, Research Director, Gartner

Follow @jdaigler on Twitter

Follow Jason on LinkedIn

Jennifer Polk, Research Director, Gartner

Follow @JenPolk1 on Twitter

Follow Jennifer on LinkedIn

Krista Garcia, eCommerce Analyst, eMarketer

Follow @eKristaGarcia on Twitter

Follow Krista on LinkedIn

Leslie Hand, VP, IDC Retail Insights

Follow @lesliehand on Twitter

Follow Leslie on LinkedIn

Lily Varon, eCommerce Analyst, Forrester

Follow @lilyvaron on Twitter

Follow Lily on LinkedIn

Michelle Grant, Head of Retailing, EuroMonitor

Follow @EMI_MichelleG on Twitter

Follow Michelle on LinkedIn

Nikki Baird, Managing Partner, RSR

Follow @nikkibaird on Twitter

Follow Nikki on LinkedIn

Top Journalists in Brand Commerce

These journalists work for publications like Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch, and more. You can easily follow them on this Twitter list.

Abha Bhattarai, Reporter Local Retail, The Washington Post

Follow @abhabhattarai on Twitter

Follow Abha on LinkedIn

Alex Konrad, Staff Writer, Forbes

Follow @alexrkonrad on Twitter

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Alina Selyukh, Business Reporter, Retail and Tech, NPR

Follow @alinaselyukh on Twitter

Follow Alina on LinkedIn

Ambreen Ali, Editor, Smartbrief

Follow @ambreenali on Twitter

Follow Ambreen on LinkedIn

Ann-Marie Alcántara, Tech Reporter, Adweek

Follow @itstheannmarie‏ on Twitter

Follow Ann-Marie on LinkedIn

Anne D’Innocenzio, National Retail Writer, AP

Follow @adinnocenzio on Twitter

Follow Anne on LinkedIn

Anthony Ha, Senior Writer, TechCrunch

Follow @anthonyha on Twitter

Follow Anthony on LinkedIn

Barbara Thau, Contributing Writer Retail, Forbes

Follow @bthau on Twitter

Follow Barbara on LinkedIn

Brittany Nims, Senior Commerce Editor, Huffington Post

Follow @brittany_nims on Twitter

Follow Brittany on LinkedIn

Courtney Reagan, Retail Reporter, CNBC

Follow @courtreagan on Twitter

Follow Courtney on LinkedIn

David Kaplan, Managing Editor, GeoMarketing

Follow @DavidaKaplan on Twitter

Follow David on LinkedIn

Debbie Hauss, Editor in Chief, Retail Touchpoints

Follow @dhauss on Twitter

Follow Debbie on LinkedIn

Greg Sterling, Contributing Editor, Search Engine Land

Follow @gsterling on Twitter

Follow Greg on LinkedIn

Ingrid Lunden, News Editor, Techcrunch

Follow @ingridlunden on Twitter

Follow Ingrid on LinkedIn

Jasmeen Glasheen, Contributor, Retailwire

Follow @glasheenjasmin1 on Twitter

Follow Jasmeen on LinkedIn

Jason Del Rey, Senior Editor, Recode

Follow @DelRey on Twitter

Follow Jason on LinkedIn

Kelly Liyakasa, Senior Editor, AdExchanger

Follow @KellyLiyakasa on Twitter

Follow Kelly on LinkedIn

Khadeeja Safdar, Reporter, Wall Street Journal

Follow @khadeeja_safdar on Twitter

Follow Khadeeja on LinkedIn

Krystina Gustafson, Content Director, Shoptalk

Follow @krystinagustafs on Twitter

Follow Krystina on LinkedIn

Leticia Miranda, Retail Reporter, Buzzfeed News

Follow @letidmiranda on Twitter

Follow Leticia on LinkedIn

Phil Wahba, Senior Writer, Fortune

Follow @philwahba on Twitter

Follow Phil on LinkedIn

Priya Anand, Reporter, The Information

Follow @Priyasideas on Twitter

Follow Priya on LinkedIn

Sahil Patel, Senior Reporter, Digiday

Follow @sizpatel on Twitter

Follow Sahil on LinkedIn

Sandra Guy, Business Reporter, Chicago Sun-Times

Follow @sandraguy on Twitter

Follow Sandra on LinkedIn

Sarah Nassauer, Corporate Retail Reporter, Wall Street Journal

Follow @sarahnassauer on Twitter

Follow Sarah on LinkedIn

Tonya Garcia, Retail Reporter, Marketwatch

Follow @tgarcianyc on Twitter

Follow Tonya on LinkedIn