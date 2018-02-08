62 Top Brand Commerce Experts You Must Follow

Odds are that content or thought leadership from influential sources is on top of your list.
This is true of many marketers, merchants, advertisers or vendors seeking help in the world of brand commerce.
As this world of Commerce evolves, I too, am constantly on the search for solid advice.
After extensive research and outreach within my network, I compiled a list influencers in brand commerce, segmented by industry influencers, reporters, analysts and heavy hitters at traditional and challenger brands.
Top Industry Influencers in Brand Commerce
If you are seeking advice, follow these people on Twitter and connect with them on LinkedIn. You can easily follow them on this Twitter list.
Anil Aggarwal, Founder, Shoptalk
Follow @anildaggarwal on Twitter
Anne-Marie Stephen, CEO, Kwolia
Follow @annemarie_ams on Twitter
Brian Solis, Principal Analyst, Altimeter
Bryan Eisenberg, Partner, Eisenberg Holdings
Deborah Weinswig, Managing Director, Fung Global
Follow @debweinswig on Twitter
Doug Stephens, Founder, Retail Prophet
Follow @RetailProphet on Twitter
Harley Finkelstein, COO, Shopify
Jason Goldberg, SVP Content and Commerce, Razorfish
Jay Baer, Founder, Convince and Convert
Jeff Barnett, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Jim Christian, CEO, Blush Digital
Follow @Jim_Christian on Twitter
Joe Skorupa, VP Distinguished Analyst, Gartner
Lee McCabe, VP North America, Alibaba
Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal
Marsha Collier, President, The Collier Company
Follow @MarshaCollier on Twitter
Marc Lore, CEO, Walmart.com
Follow @marcericlore on Twitter
Peter Sheldon, VP Strategy, Magento Commerce
Follow @peter_sheldon on Twitter
Rob Garf, VP Industry Strategy and Insights, Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Follow @RetailRobGarf on Twitter
Robin Lewis, Founder, The Robin Report
Follow @robinreport on Twitter
Ryan Craver, SVP Emerging Brands, Lamour Group
Follow @ryanmcraver on Twitter
Shashi Seth, SVP Oracle Marketing Cloud, Oracle
Shelly Palmer, CEO The Palmer Group
Follow @shellypalmer on Twitter
Ted Rubin, Acting CMO, Brand Innovators
Tomer Tagrin, CEO, Yotpo
Tracey Wallace, Senior Content Manager, BigCommerce
Top Analysts in Brand Commerce
These analysts are from research companies like Forrester, Gartner and more. You can easily follow them on this Twitter list.
Brendan Miller, Retail Analyst, Forrester
Follow @brendan_miller on Twitter
Cathy Boyle, Mobile Analyst, eMarketer
Collin Colburn, Analyst, Forrester
Follow @collincolburn_ on Twitter
Gene Alvarez, Managing VP, Gartner
Jason Daigler, Research Director, Gartner
Jennifer Polk, Research Director, Gartner
Krista Garcia, eCommerce Analyst, eMarketer
Follow @eKristaGarcia on Twitter
Leslie Hand, VP, IDC Retail Insights
Lily Varon, eCommerce Analyst, Forrester
Michelle Grant, Head of Retailing, EuroMonitor
Follow @EMI_MichelleG on Twitter
Nikki Baird, Managing Partner, RSR
Top Journalists in Brand Commerce
These journalists work for publications like Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch, and more. You can easily follow them on this Twitter list.
Abha Bhattarai, Reporter Local Retail, The Washington Post
Follow @abhabhattarai on Twitter
Alex Konrad, Staff Writer, Forbes
Follow @alexrkonrad on Twitter
Alina Selyukh, Business Reporter, Retail and Tech, NPR
Follow @alinaselyukh on Twitter
Ambreen Ali, Editor, Smartbrief
Ann-Marie Alcántara, Tech Reporter, Adweek
Follow @itstheannmarie on Twitter
Anne D’Innocenzio, National Retail Writer, AP
Follow @adinnocenzio on Twitter
Anthony Ha, Senior Writer, TechCrunch
Barbara Thau, Contributing Writer Retail, Forbes
Brittany Nims, Senior Commerce Editor, Huffington Post
Follow @brittany_nims on Twitter
Courtney Reagan, Retail Reporter, CNBC
Follow @courtreagan on Twitter
David Kaplan, Managing Editor, GeoMarketing
Follow @DavidaKaplan on Twitter
Debbie Hauss, Editor in Chief, Retail Touchpoints
Greg Sterling, Contributing Editor, Search Engine Land
Ingrid Lunden, News Editor, Techcrunch
Follow @ingridlunden on Twitter
Jasmeen Glasheen, Contributor, Retailwire
Follow @glasheenjasmin1 on Twitter
Jason Del Rey, Senior Editor, Recode
Kelly Liyakasa, Senior Editor, AdExchanger
Follow @KellyLiyakasa on Twitter
Khadeeja Safdar, Reporter, Wall Street Journal
Follow @khadeeja_safdar on Twitter
Krystina Gustafson, Content Director, Shoptalk
Follow @krystinagustafs on Twitter
Leticia Miranda, Retail Reporter, Buzzfeed News
Follow @letidmiranda on Twitter
Phil Wahba, Senior Writer, Fortune
Priya Anand, Reporter, The Information
Follow @Priyasideas on Twitter
Sahil Patel, Senior Reporter, Digiday
Sandra Guy, Business Reporter, Chicago Sun-Times
Sarah Nassauer, Corporate Retail Reporter, Wall Street Journal
Follow @sarahnassauer on Twitter