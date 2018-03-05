Many organizations now know that producing content is an important aspect of marketing. Content production is exploding in a wide range of industries – and with significant results.

According to a CMI study, 85 percent of B2B marketers attribute their organization’s increase in overall success to content creation.

Generating high-quality content that customers want and need should definitely be a fundamental part of your marketing strategy.

However, there’s one mistake that some brands still make nowadays: assuming that just churning out content is enough. Sad to say, it is not.

SiriusDecisions has previously reported that 60 percent of all B2B content today “sits unused.”

They are never used, viewed, or downloaded. Such a waste!

Amplifying Content Is Just as Important as Creating It

Let’s face it: Content is king. But only if audiences can find it. And ideally, they should care for it, too.

The very best content marketing strategy can only go as far as content amplification efforts will take it.

But how do you increase your brand’s reach and encourage your audience to engage and move seamlessly through your marketing and sales funnel?

Join the next SEJ ThinkTank on Wednesday, March 21 at 2 p.m ET for a free webinar sponsored by ScribbleLive.

In this sponsored webinar, to be presented by Christopher Hart and Corinne Schmid, you will discover the fundamentals of content amplification and audience engagement.

Explore:

The rise of interactive, visual, and mobile content

Actionable insights on how to amplify your content reach

How to develop an engagement SEO framework for increased ROI

Audience growth and nurture strategies

Amplify Your Content Reach & Engage Your Audience

Following the presentation, SEJ Founder Loren Baker will host a live Q&A session.

If you want to maximize the value of your content and reach more audience, register for this webinar today!