Book Your Next Spa or Salon Appointment in Google Search

Searchers can now book appointments with spas and salons in the US directly through Google Search.

This can be accomplished by searching for the name of a salon or spa, and clicking the “book” button on the business listing.



Alternatively, users can visit Reserve with Google to browse through the various spas and salons that are available for direct booking through Google.

Google is able to offer this new feature through partnerships with scheduling providers such as Genbook, SalonRunner, Rosy, Yocale and WellnessLiving.

Eventually, Google will also be partnering with Booksy, Envision, MyTime, Schedulicity, Setmore, Shore, SimpleSpa, SuperSalon and TimeTrade.

From the sounds of it, if a spa or salon business is set up to take bookings from those sites, it will also be able to take bookings through Google Search and Maps.

Google says it will be adding more types of bookable services in the future.