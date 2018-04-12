Bing Improves Maps Related Searches for UK Users

Bing has rolled out several new features to maps related searches for UK users.

Here is an overview of a few of the most notable enhancements:

Address Searches : Search for an address to locate it on the map. Locations can also be found using high-precision postcodes.

: Search for an address to locate it on the map. Locations can also be found using high-precision postcodes. Search for Business by Address : Look up an address to see if there are any businesses associated with that address.

: Look up an address to see if there are any businesses associated with that address. Simple Maps Queries : Keywords like “maps” on Bing for desktop will trigger a maps answer experience to appear on your location with suggestions for nearby places.

: Keywords like “maps” on Bing for desktop will trigger a maps answer experience to appear on your location with suggestions for nearby places. Improved Driving Directions : Bing will now list alternate driving routes and provide traffic estimates.

: Bing will now list alternate driving routes and provide traffic estimates. Search Within Routes : Bing has added ‘Search along this route,’ which allows users to find places and attractions on the way to their destination.

: Bing has added ‘Search along this route,’ which allows users to find places and attractions on the way to their destination. Latitude and Longitude Queries: Users can now search for lat/long coordinates on Bing and it will show the associated address location and list out any businesses nearby.

Admittedly, these are not groundbreaking features, as they’ve been available in Google Maps for years. Although if your preferred search engine is Bing, and you reside in the UK, it’s good to know you can take advantage of these additions.