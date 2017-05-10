Bing Custom Search: A New Site Search Solution from Bing

Bing has introduced a new, commercial-grade site search tool called Bing Custom Search. The announcement and subsequent rollout occurred during Microsoft’s Build conference on Wednesday.

Bing Custom Search allows you to build your own search engine around a specific topic. After selecting a topic, the tool will identify on-topic sites to crawl, apply Bing’s ranking algorithm, and deliver a relevant set of search results.

Alternatively, you can customize the tool to only pull content from select sites. You’ll also have the option to pin results from your favorite sites to the top.

Bing Custom Search can be programmed to pull results from a variety of sites, or one specific site — like your own, for example.

Microsoft is describing it as a tool for creating niche discovery engines for enthusiasts and hobbyists. However, from the sound of it, there’s no reason why it can’t be used to build a search engine to search your site specifically.

Bing says building with Bing Custom Search is easy and straightforward. Results are displayed without ads, and you can set your own parameters for the results that are returned. So if you only want the search engine to return content you wrote within the past year, you can do that.

To get started, go here and sign in with your Microsoft account.