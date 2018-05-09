Bing Ads Rolls Out New Features for Importing Google AdWords Campaigns

Bing has introduced a new set of features for advertisers looking to import Google AdWords campaigns to Bing Ads.

Google Import, the tool which allows users to import AdWords campaigns to Bing Ads, can now handle larger numbers of campaigns, keywords, and ads than ever before.

Bing Ads advertisers can now import from Google AdWords:

10 thousand Campaigns

1 million Ad Groups

5 million keywords

4 million ads

2 million ad group-level and campaign-level negative keywords combined

2 million ad group product partitions

200,000 all other entities combined

500,000 targets

In addition, Bing Ads now allows advertisers to import age and gender targeting and negative keyword lists from Google AdWords.

Users will also have access to Bing Ads’ new advanced import options, allowing them to select specific items to be added, updated, or deleted.

Some of these advanced options will allow advertisers to:

Choose specific ad extensions and targeting settings to import

Disable status updates for campaigns, ad groups, ads, and keywords

Pause newly imported campaigns

Keep campaign names unchanged (and not updated from Google)

Leverage find-and-replace text in campaign names and tracking templates

To access these new options, next time you go through Google Import in Bing Ads just click ‘Show Advanced Options.’