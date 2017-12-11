Bing Ads Now Allows Advertisers to Import Call Conversions

Bing Ads is now letting advertisers import call conversion data, which can help connect phone sales back to the ad campaign that prompted the call.

Call conversion imports are facilitated through Bing Ads’ Offline Conversion Import tool, which was released this past September.

Any call-tracking system can integrate with Bing Ads, and import call conversion data, using the Offline Conversion Import tool.

CallTrackingMetrics is the first call-tracking system to support Bing Ads’ new call conversion capability.

Businesses using CallTrackingMetrics can have the system automatically send call conversion data to their Bing Ads campaigns.

The company says it looks forward to many more call-tracking systems using its offline conversions feature.

”This enables better reporting insights, campaign optimizations and platform enhancements based on the wider impact of your search campaigns.”

For those keeping score, Google AdWords advertisers have been able to import call conversions since July 2016. However, AdWords advertisers are required to use Google forwarding numbers to capture call data.