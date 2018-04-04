Bing Ads Introduces Price Extensions

Bing has launched a new feature that will allow users to add price extensions to search ads.
Price extensions let advertisers more effectively showcase products or services, with clicks leading to a sales page on their own website or a third-party storefront.
Bing Ads price extensions are currently available in the US, and will roll out international this month to all countries except China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
Since this feature will be available to international advertisers, price extensions support multiple languages and currencies.
Important things to know about price extensions include:
- Prices advertised in price extensions must also be visible on the landing page.
- Advertisers will be charged the same amount for clicks on price extensions as they would for clicks on the ad headline.
- Advertisers can link to products available from other retailers, such as Amazon or Walmart.
- Price extensions are supported by all devices and can be shown in conjunction with other ad extensions.
- Descriptions in the price extension cannot be duplicated in the ad headline.
- Advertisers can include an optional mobile URL.