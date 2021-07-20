An SEO Breakdown of Reputation as an E-A-T Factor

Is reputation a Google ranking factor?

Google’s introduction of E-A-T (Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) – and subsequent changes made to the Search Quality Raters Guidelines – have brought legitimacy to the idea that reputation as a whole is considered by Google’s ranking systems.

But compared to other ranking signals (e.g., page speed, mobile friendliness), it is less tangible. There are no diagnostic tools that will give you an E-A-T performance score.

Additionally, E-A-T doesn’t just impact your website’s ability to rank, it also affects how and where results are displayed for branded keywords.

Reputation, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness seem to be intertwined. Each E-A-T factor participates in establishing reputation but on a different level:

Expertise is how I demonstrated that I acquired knowledge through learning and the practice of my craft.

is how I demonstrated that I acquired knowledge through learning and the practice of my craft. Authoritativeness is others recognizing my expertise, my peers endorsing me, and how frequently I am cited as an expert.

is others recognizing my expertise, my peers endorsing me, and how frequently I am cited as an expert. Trustworthiness is how I demonstrated that I am reliable, not deceitful and that I haven’t caused harm to the community.

Interestingly enough those factors apply not just to websites but to individuals as well.

Expertise & SEO

When it comes to expertise and Your Money Your Life topics, such as finance or healthcare, credentials are incredibly important. You can’t be authoritative about a health topic without having the proper knowledge, expertise, and experience.

Within this context, it is clear that Google has improved the quality of its search engine results pages (SERPs) for health-related topics by rewarding higher visibility to content produced by medical experts. Google has tried to remove all potentially harmful or deceitful content from its search results.

When YMYL is not an issue, Expertise comes down to the professionalism of the content produced.

Is the content produced with journalistic standards or integrity? Is it newsworthy?