Advanced Search Summit Napa: An Experience You’ll Never Forget!

This is a sponsored post written by Blush Digital. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

At Advanced Search Summit, we are breaking the SEO conference mold! Our number one goal is simple: the attendee experience.

We have chosen to host a conference in a world-class location, with phenomenal dining, while delivering top-tier industry thought leaders and content

All while keeping the “small conference feel” that encourages networking and personal time with speakers.

A conference needs to be more than just a bunch of slide shows. It needs to be an experience!

We have been able to be successful in making unforgettable events, all while keeping costs to below that of your average SEO conference.

Join us March 22-23, 2018 in Historic St. Helena California for an educational adventure!

Every Summit is different and we want to raise the curtain a bit and give you a sneak peek at what’s planned for 2018.

Opening Night, What Can I Expect?

Advanced Search Summit Napa kicks off with our welcoming reception and networking event at the Harvest Inn (See Harvest Inn discount code on our hotels page).

During the opening night, you’ll enjoy “an evening in the vineyard” as you network with speakers and attendees under the stars!

Opening night has a few surprises and presentations including our special guest, Scott Harvey, an award-winning winemaker and Napa Valley legend.

Conference Rooms? We Got Rid of Those Too!

The next day of the summit will have you experiencing something out of the ordinary.

We’ve replaced stark conference rooms with a working winery!

Speakers dive into their areas of expertise while situated in the cask room of Merryvale Winery. A truly one-of-a-kind setting!

Oh, What You’ll Learn…

Industry thought leaders, you asked, we delivered!

Learn some of the hottest upcoming trends and techniques in the SEO industry while discovering the best insider tips and tricks for 2018.

Check out the agenda and topics we’ll cover in Napa.

We’ve got thought leaders from Bing, Google, Disney, Aimclear, Postmates, and many more!

It’s a packed house!

Hungry? Thirsty? Covered!

One thing we pride ourselves on is amazing food. You won’t find mediocre pizza or a chicken nugget for miles!

All of our meals are catered by a local award-winning chef who uses local ingredients whenever possible.

After the fully catered lunch and during our last presentations Merryvale will be presenting a tasting of some of their most prestigious wines. Yum!

A Dinner, a Castle, a Night to Remember!

After the daytime content wraps up, transportation is provided from the Harvest Inn to our capstone dinner at Castillo di Amoroso.

Upon arriving at the castle (yes, we said castle), you will be greeted with a champagne toast and begin networking on the castle terrace overlooking the entire valley.

Use this time to engage directly with the speakers, meet peers from around the industry, or discuss the details from the earlier presentations.

Explore the castle as you take a self-guided tour through the labyrinth, making your way through the armory, the torture chamber, and many other nooks and crannies that exist within the castle walls.

Arriving in the Grand Hall you will have a chance to pick your seat for the main event, a chef-inspired dinner paired with the castle’s wines.

Finally, Advanced Search Summit will come to an end with our final goodbye and a delicious desert.

Feel free to pick-up a bottle or two of your favorite wine of the evening at the castle gift shop which will be open exclusively for summit attendees.

But Wait, There’s More?

New for 2018, we are offering something new for those who want just a little more time.

We are adding an optional Saturday wine tour. This will give our attendees one more opportunity for networking and forging personal and business ties while we adventure out and discovery three of Napa’s great wineries in a private tour!

We start off with a champagne tasting and continue on to Napa Valley’s finest wineries. And did we mention lunch was included?

It Doesn’t Get Any Better

Advanced Search Summit Napa 2018 is a unique opportunity in the sea of SEO conferences. We know budgets are always tight and you need to get the biggest return for your dollar.

Advanced Search Summit has been going strong three years in a row and our events are getting stronger and more adventurous each year.

Enjoy some of the greatest speakers in the industry from companies such as: Bing, Conductor, Botify, Google, Disney, and more.

While simultaneously enjoying some for the most prestigious sights, venues, and food available, sprinkle in some amazing networking opportunities and this is truly a conference you won’t want to miss.

And if you can keep a secret… our Maui Workshop is coming in October!

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Blush Digital. Used with permission.

In-Post Photos: Image by Blush Digital. Used with permission.